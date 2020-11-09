Barbour Launches New Christmas Campaign With A Heart Warming Tale On Sustainability And Why Repairing A Much Loved Item Can Mean So Much… And It's All Based On A True Customer Story

The film follows a young boy whose dog has chewed his father's beloved Barbour wax jacket. The boy writes to Father Christmas to say that he doesn't want a present this year, he just needs his help to repair his father's jacket in time for Christmas. Father Christmas realises he can't mend the jacket himself but has the bright idea of taking it to the Barbour factory in South Shields to see whether they can assist. The Barbour customer service team inspect the jacket and reassure him that it can be mended. They set to work repairing the jacket and give it a rewax too, so it looks as good as new. Father Christmas then delivers the jacket back to the boy on Christmas Eve to give to his father on Christmas Day. The film ends with the family out for a dog walk on Christmas Day, the little boy smiling and happy and the father proudly wearing his newly restored Barbour jacket.

The film is based on the true story of Dudley the dachshund who chewed his owner's much adored Barbour jacket. His owner sent it back to Barbour with a note from Dudley to say he was sorry! For almost a hundred years, Barbour has been rewaxing and repairing jackets in its South Shields HQ giving a new lease of life to old favourites. Regular rewaxing (and repairs if required) extends the life of a Barbour jacket and many wax jackets are handed down through generations of a family making them a very sustainable choice.

Paul Wilkinson, Global Marketing and Commercial Director, Barbour said "This is a very special Christmas campaign for us as it's based on a true story from one of our customers. The film highlights how much our Barbour jackets are loved and become an important part of the family. Barbour wax jackets are made to last – they're very sustainable and if you rewax your jacket at least once a year, it could last you a lifetime even if a naughty dachshund does decide to get his teeth into it!"