PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled , "Precision Ball Screw Market by Type (Ground Precision Ball Screw and Rolled Precision Ball Screws) and Application (Semiconductor, Medical, Laboratory, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global precision ball screw industry was estimated at $1.57 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $2.04 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Development of the semiconductor and medical diagnostics industry and growth in the aviation and aerospace sector drive the global precision ball screw market.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Development of the semiconductor and medical diagnostics industry and growth in the aviation and aerospace sector drive the global precision ball screw market. On the other hand, fluctuations in foreign currencies influenced profit margins and increase in trade wars among countries impede the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological advancements & innovations in precision ball screws are expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic brought along a lot of restrictions on the manufacturing units all over the world. Accordingly, there was a significant decline in the use of robotics and general-purpose machines in the first quarter of 2020. This factor impacted the global precision ball screw market negatively.

However, the market is expected to ameliorate, in terms of revenue, by the last quarter of the year.

The ground precision ball screw segment to maintain the lion's share-

Based on type, the ground precision ball screw segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the global precision ball screw market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that ground precision ball screws are increasingly being adopted in aerospace, advanced medical equipment, and robotic surgeries, owing to its high precision and high positional accuracy.