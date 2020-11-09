Cellectar Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

Held FDA Type B guidance meeting to define the registrational pathway for our priority adult hematology oncology indications and planned initiation of the pivotal study for our lead indication in the fourth quarter



Announced CLR 131 achieved a 40% overall response rate (ORR) in Triple Class Refractory Multiple Myeloma (MM) patients with an administered total body dose (TBD) of 60mCi or greater from the Phase 2 CLOVER-1 study



Interim results from the Phase 2 COVER-1 study at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Meeting: Advances in Malignant Lymphoma demonstrated a 100% ORR and a 75% major response rate (MRR) in LPL/WM. Mean duration of response exceeding 17 months (8.4 – 31.7 months); duration of response continues to increase for all patients



Strengthened the management team with the appointment of Dr. John Friend, chief medical officer



“We continue to make good progress towards the fourth quarter initiation of the CLR 131 pivotal study in our lead heme-oncology indication. Our recent FDA guidance meeting was most encouraging and we look forward to providing greater details in the near-term,” said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar. “Additional data from our Phase 2 CLOVER-1 study remain strong, with patients in WM achieving a 100% ORR and a 75% MRR in patients failing a BTKi and a 40% ORR in the challenging to treat triple class refractory MM patient population.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of September 30, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $18.8 million compared to $10.6 million at December 31, 2019. Cash used in operating activities was approximately $10.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $9.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019.





About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing proprietary drugs independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate (PDC) delivery platform to develop PDCs that specifically target cancer cells, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects. The company’s PDC platform possesses the potential for the discovery and development of the next-generation of cancer-targeting treatments, and it plans to develop PDCs independently and through research and development collaborations.

The company’s lead PDC therapeutic, CLR 131, is currently in two clinical studies. The CLOVER-1 Phase 2 study and the Phase 1 pediatric safety study. The CLOVER-1 study met the primary efficacy endpoints from the Part A dose-exploration portion, conducted in r/r B-cell malignancies, and is now enrolling in expansion cohorts evaluating in triple class refractory multiple myeloma and BTK inhibitor failed Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia patients. The dosing regimen is designed to provide the optimal dose identified in Part A of >60mCi total body dose. The data from the Part A portion were announced on February 19, 2020.

The Phase 1 pediatric study is an open-label, sequential-group, dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of CLR 131 in children and adolescents with relapsed or refractory cancers, including malignant brain tumors, neuroblastoma, sarcomas, and lymphomas (including Hodgkin’s lymphoma). The Phase 1 study is being conducted internationally at seven leading pediatric cancer centers.

The company’s product pipeline includes one preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic program (CLR 1900) and multiple partnered PDC assets.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company’s social media channels: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "continue," "plans," or their negatives or cognates. These statements are only estimates and predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes including our expectations of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Drug discovery and development involve a high degree of risk. Factors that might cause such a material difference include, among others, uncertainties related to the ability to raise additional capital, uncertainties related to the disruptions at our sole source supplier of CLR 131, the ability to attract and retain partners for our technologies, the identification of lead compounds, the successful preclinical development thereof, patient enrollment and the completion of clinical studies, the FDA review process and other government regulation, our ability to maintain orphan drug designation in the United States for CLR 131, the volatile market for priority review vouchers, our pharmaceutical collaborators' ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, competition from other pharmaceutical companies, product pricing and third-party reimbursement. A complete description of risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, when filed. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

2020

(Unaudited) December 31,

2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,841,944 $ 10,614,722 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 960,906 770,951 Total current assets 19,802,850 11,385,673 Fixed assets, net 374,697 435,083 Right-of-use asset, net 299,982 348,841 Long-term assets 219,121 75,000 Other assets — 6,214 TOTAL ASSETS $ 20,696,650 $ 12,250,811 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,839,318 $ 2,663,873 Lease liability 116,257 105,885 Total current liabilities 3,955,575 2,769,758 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Lease liability 333,375 421,644 Loan payable 184,000 — Total long-term liabilities 517,375 421,644 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,472,950 3,191,402 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 7) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 7,000 shares authorized;

Series C preferred stock: 215 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 1,148,204 1,148,204 Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 26,813,593 and 9,386,689 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 268 94 Additional paid-in capital 138,235,579 119,592,366 Accumulated deficit (123,160,351 ) (111,681,255 ) Total stockholders’ equity 16,223,700 9,059,409 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 20,696,650 $ 12,250,811

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)