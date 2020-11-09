 

Cellectar Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

Third Quarter and Recent Corporate Highlights

  • Held FDA Type B guidance meeting to define the registrational pathway for our priority adult hematology oncology indications and planned initiation of the pivotal study for our lead indication in the fourth quarter
  • Announced CLR 131 achieved a 40% overall response rate (ORR) in Triple Class Refractory Multiple Myeloma (MM) patients with an administered total body dose (TBD) of 60mCi or greater from the Phase 2 CLOVER-1 study
  • Interim results from the Phase 2 COVER-1 study at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Meeting: Advances in Malignant Lymphoma demonstrated a 100% ORR and a 75% major response rate (MRR) in LPL/WM. Mean duration of response exceeding 17 months (8.4 – 31.7 months); duration of response continues to increase for all patients
  • Strengthened the management team with the appointment of Dr. John Friend, chief medical officer

“We continue to make good progress towards the fourth quarter initiation of the CLR 131 pivotal study in our lead heme-oncology indication. Our recent FDA guidance meeting was most encouraging and we look forward to providing greater details in the near-term,” said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar. “Additional data from our Phase 2 CLOVER-1 study remain strong, with patients in WM achieving a 100% ORR and a 75% MRR in patients failing a BTKi and a 40% ORR in the challenging to treat triple class refractory MM patient population.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of September 30, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $18.8 million compared to $10.6 million at December 31, 2019. Cash used in operating activities was approximately $10.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $9.0 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

  • Research and Development Expense: R&D expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $2.7 million, compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The cumulative R&D spending for the first nine months of 2020 was $7.8 million as compared to $6.8 million for the first nine months of 2019. The increase in R&D expense year-to-date in 2020 was primarily a result of higher general research and development costs resulting from increased personnel related costs and clinical study costs. Manufacturing and related costs decreased because of a reduction in materials production processes and related costs.

  • General and Administrative Expense: G&A expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $1.2 million compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The cumulative G&A spending for the first nine months of 2020 were of $3.7 million as compared to $4.0 million for the first nine months of 2019. The decrease in G&A expense year-to-date in 2020 was primarily a result of lower stock-based compensation expense.

  • Net Loss: The net loss attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was ($3.9) million, or ($0.15) per share, compared to ($3.9) million, or ($0.42) per share, in 2019. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was ($11.5) million, or ($0.69) per share, compared to ($10.7) million, or ($1.51) per share, in 2019.

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.
Cellectar Biosciences is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing proprietary drugs independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate (PDC) delivery platform to develop PDCs that specifically target cancer cells, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects. The company’s PDC platform possesses the potential for the discovery and development of the next-generation of cancer-targeting treatments, and it plans to develop PDCs independently and through research and development collaborations.

The company’s lead PDC therapeutic, CLR 131, is currently in two clinical studies. The CLOVER-1 Phase 2 study and the Phase 1 pediatric safety study. The CLOVER-1 study met the primary efficacy endpoints from the Part A dose-exploration portion, conducted in r/r B-cell malignancies, and is now enrolling in expansion cohorts evaluating in triple class refractory multiple myeloma and BTK inhibitor failed Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia patients. The dosing regimen is designed to provide the optimal dose identified in Part A of >60mCi total body dose. The data from the Part A portion were announced on February 19, 2020.

The Phase 1 pediatric study is an open-label, sequential-group, dose-escalation study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of CLR 131 in children and adolescents with relapsed or refractory cancers, including malignant brain tumors, neuroblastoma, sarcomas, and lymphomas (including Hodgkin’s lymphoma). The Phase 1 study is being conducted internationally at seven leading pediatric cancer centers.

The company’s product pipeline includes one preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic program (CLR 1900) and multiple partnered PDC assets.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company’s social media channels: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "continue," "plans," or their negatives or cognates. These statements are only estimates and predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes including our expectations of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Drug discovery and development involve a high degree of risk. Factors that might cause such a material difference include, among others, uncertainties related to the ability to raise additional capital, uncertainties related to the disruptions at our sole source supplier of CLR 131, the ability to attract and retain partners for our technologies, the identification of lead compounds, the successful preclinical development thereof, patient enrollment and the completion of clinical studies, the FDA review process and other government regulation, our ability to maintain orphan drug designation in the United States for CLR 131, the volatile market for priority review vouchers, our pharmaceutical collaborators' ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, competition from other pharmaceutical companies, product pricing and third-party reimbursement. A complete description of risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, when filed. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Investors:
Monique Kosse
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-915-3820
monique@lifesciadvisors.com

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    September 30,
2020
(Unaudited) 		    December 31,
2019 		 
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 18,841,944     $ 10,614,722  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     960,906       770,951  
Total current assets     19,802,850       11,385,673  
Fixed assets, net     374,697       435,083  
Right-of-use asset, net     299,982       348,841  
Long-term assets     219,121       75,000  
Other assets           6,214  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 20,696,650     $ 12,250,811  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 3,839,318     $ 2,663,873  
Lease liability     116,257       105,885  
Total current liabilities     3,955,575       2,769,758  
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:                
Lease liability     333,375       421,644  
Loan payable     184,000        
Total long-term liabilities     517,375       421,644  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     4,472,950       3,191,402  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 7)                
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 7,000 shares authorized;
Series C preferred stock: 215 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 		    1,148,204       1,148,204  
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 26,813,593 and 9,386,689 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively     268       94  
Additional paid-in capital     138,235,579       119,592,366  
Accumulated deficit     (123,160,351 )     (111,681,255 )
Total stockholders’ equity     16,223,700       9,059,409  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 20,696,650     $ 12,250,811  

 

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                                
Research and development   $ 2,683,944     $ 2,703,831     $ 7,765,673     $ 6,821,775  
General and administrative     1,225,993       1,260,048       3,725,153       3,972,275  
Total costs and expenses     3,909,937       3,963,879       11,490,826       10,794,050  
                                 
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS     (3,909,937 )     (3,963,879 )     (11,490,826 )     (10,794,050 )
                                 
OTHER INCOME:                                
Gain on revaluation of derivative warrants           46,000             43,000  
Interest income, net     374       14,072       11,730       38,041  
Total other income     374       60,072       11,730       81,041  
NET LOSS   $ (3,909,563 )   $ (3,903,807 )   $ (11,479,096 )   $ (10,713,009 )
BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER COMMON SHARE   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.42 )   $ (0.69 )   $ (1.51 )
SHARES USED IN COMPUTING BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER COMMON SHARE     26,326,782       9,386,703       16,539,183       7,098,285  

