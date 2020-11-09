 

Inovalon to Support National Vaccine Adherence Programs

Nation’s Largest Vaccine Manufacturer Spearheading Initiative

BOWIE, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the launch of an Inovalon ONE Platform configuration supporting multiple national vaccine adherence initiatives.

The program involves organizations from across the healthcare ecosystem, including global pharmaceutical organizations, patient engagement services companies, and health plans, with the Inovalon ONE Platform serving as the program’s overall national technology platform. One of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and largest manufacturers of vaccines within the U.S., and a variety of leading health plans have engaged with the program with additional top global pharmaceutical companies and health plans expected to join.

“Adherence to vaccination schedules is critical for providing maximum effectiveness against vaccine-preventable diseases in the community,” said Keith Dunleavy, M.D., Inovalon’s chief executive officer and chairman of the board. “We are pleased to bring to bear the scale of the Inovalon ONE Platform and its vast primary source datasets to empower successful adherence to vaccine schedules, especially at a time when we have seen the COVID-19 pandemic disrupt routine vaccinations, let alone the need for COVID-19 related vaccination initiatives.”

A wide array of vaccinations are of rising importance to public health as highlighted by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Education, timely and complete vaccination consistent with recommended schedules is of public health importance, as absent or incomplete vaccination may result in either suboptimal or lack of disease protection for that patient while also supporting herd immunity within the overall population. However, patients frequently fail to attain appropriate and timely vaccinations, including course completion for vaccines that require multiple doses and/or follow-on doses.

A recent analysis found that Medicare alone spent $106 billion on vaccine-preventable diseases over a 3-year period (2016–2018). More broadly, studies show that vaccines help to prevent up to 3 million deaths each year. Vaccine series completion, where patients are recommended to receive multiple doses, is a persistent challenge. Once initiating a vaccine series, dramatic patient attrition often occurs for subsequent doses. Individual and community protection that vaccines provide is compromised when these doses are missed or delayed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends vaccine outreach programs to improve vaccine series compliance.

