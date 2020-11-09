Nextleaf Solutions Signs Cannabis Extraction Agreement with Eve & Co

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (" Nextleaf Solutions ", " OILS ", or the " Company ") ( CSE: OILS ) ( OTCQB: OILFF ), Canada’s most innovative cannabis extractor, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. (“ Nextleaf Labs ”), a Health Canada licensed standard processor, has entered into a Cannabis Extraction Agreement (the “ Agreement ”) with Natural MedCo Ltd.(“ NMC ”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eve & Co Incorporated (“ E ve & Co ”) ( TSX-V: EVE ) ( OTCQ B : EEVVF ). NMC is based in Strathroy, Ontario and operates over one million square feet of licensed production and distribution through provincial adult-use channels and international markets.

Pursuant to the Agreement, NMC will provide cannabis biomass to be processed into distilled THC and CBD oils at Nextleaf’s closed-loop extraction plant in Metro Vancouver. The resulting bulk THC and CBD oils will be sold by Nextleaf Labs through its Commercial Partners Program and the wholesale market, with the net proceeds of such sales to be shared by Nextleaf Labs and NMC. The initial term of the Agreement will end on the earlier of (a) 12 months, and (b) the date upon which 5,000 kilograms of cannabis biomass has been processed, and automatically renews thereafter for successive one-year terms.

Nextleaf Solutions’ investment in IP and its existing fixed asset base provides a robust platform to scale, and a clear competitive advantage to supply low-cost cannabinoid distillate produced at the Company’s ultra-efficient cannabis oil refinery in British Columbia.

“We are excited for the opportunity to support the launch of Eve & Co’s female-focussed cannabis 2.0 product lines in Canada,” stated Nextleaf Solutions’ CFO, Charles Ackerman. “Given our partner’s European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practise Compliance, and their ability to distribute into Germany, we expect to have opportunities to supply global markets with bulk THC and CBD oils and differentiated products,” continued Ackerman.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with Nextleaf, which is such a ground-breaking company, and the opportunities our partnership will bring,” said Melinda Rombouts, CEO and President of Eve & Co. “Alliance with this group adds another revenue stream, which aligns well with our 2.0 female-focussed product line and exports to the European Union.”