EDAP TMS SA to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 18, 2020

Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 19 at 8:30 am EDT

LYON, France, November 9, 2020 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in therapeutic ultrasound, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the markets close on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Marc Oczachowski, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Financial Officer. The call will be held at 8:30am EDT on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.