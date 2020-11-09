 

VERUS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS STRONG PACHYDERM SALES AND GROWING BACKLOG

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 14:45  |  52   |   |   

Gaithersburg, MD, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: VRUS) is pleased to provide this update on the strong growth trends in its Pachyderm Labs division (“Pachyderm”). The Company is excited to report that it has sold out the majority of its CBD product inventory and now has a backlog of orders that will be fulfilled following the next production run.

As previously reported, Pachyderm recently attended a major industry expo in Florida, its first trade show in many months. The team primarily used this trade show as a networking event to show off newly designed packaging to potential customers. Feedback of the new branding was overwhelmingly positive. Even without a booth presence, the team secured three large initial orders totaling close to $200,000, in addition to smaller starter orders. As a result, Pachyderm now has an unfilled backlog of approximately $100,000 in new orders, with potential reorders on the horizon from existing customers and new business from ongoing geographic expansion.

Based on current trends and customer feedback, Pachyderm believes that it has the right product lineup in place to continue its stair-step growth strategy. This approach is designed to enable continued growth while minimizing inventory risk during the roll-out phase, with a goal to build a larger in-stock inventory as the brand gains traction. Following the success of this return to the trade show circuit, the Pachyderm team is making plans to attend additional events, preferably with a booth presence in the future.

“We are extremely pleased with the reaction to our new branding,” explained Verus CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “One of the misconceptions about the CBD space is that it is already saturated, but it is no different than any other growing consumer products category. High quality products with attractive presentation stand out and are sought after by wholesalers and retailers. We had strong proof of that from this latest show and are really encouraged by the feedback on our new packaging. We have the capacity in our Texas facility for much larger order flow without near-term investment, so we are looking forward to reaching the kind of scale that will really begin to impact the bottom line. This is a prudent approach to growing our business, scaling up our production, and expansion in tandem. We will fill those empty shelves in Texas in short order and be ready for the next step in what we believe is an open-ended growth plan.”

Seite 1 von 3
Verus International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VERUS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS STRONG PACHYDERM SALES AND GROWING BACKLOG Gaithersburg, MD, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: VRUS) is pleased to provide this update on the strong growth trends in its Pachyderm Labs division (“Pachyderm”). The Company is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
VERUS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS RECORD GROWTH AT ELIOT’S NUT BUTTERS DIVISION
13.10.20
VERUS INTERNATIONAL ISSUES STRATEGIC UPDATE