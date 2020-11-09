 

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market to Reach $322.01 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 2.8% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 14:50  |  45   |   |   

Rise in prevalence of hydrocephalus, growth in adoption of advanced programmable valves, and surge in incidences of neurological disorder drive the growth of the global hydrocephalus shunts market

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hydrocephalus shunts Market by Type (Ventriculo-Peritoneal, Ventriculo-Atrial, Ventriculo-Pleural, and Lumbo-Peritoneal) and Age Group (Infants, Children, and Adults) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global hydrocephalus shunts market generated $291.00 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $322.01 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in prevalence of hydrocephalus, growth in adoption of advanced programmable valves, and surge in incidences of neurological disorder drive the growth of the global hydrocephalus shunts market. However, shunt malfunction and related infections and shunt-free treatments for hydrocephalus restrain the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in smart shunt technology is anticipated to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2682

Covid-19 Scenario-

  • The covid-19 outbreak has led to inconsistent and interrupted supply chain activities and lack of human resources. This has created numerous challenges for the industry.
  • The lockdowns imposed to curb the spread had resulted in shutdown of neurological wards and clinics across several countries.
  • Owing to the growing number of corona patients, most of the neurosurgeons were reassigned to COVID-19 wards, which deteriorated inconsistencies in access for neurosurgical treatments for hydrocephalic patients.

The ventriculo-peritoneal shunts segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period-

Based on type, the ventriculo-peritoneal shunts segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share of the global hydrocephalus shunts market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the development in neurosurgical techniques along with advances in the shunt technology. However, the ventriculo-pleural shuntssegment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027. The fact that VA shunts are promising alternatives for patients who are intolerant to VP shunts drives the growth of the segment.   

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market to Reach $322.01 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 2.8% CAGR Allied Market Research Rise in prevalence of hydrocephalus, growth in adoption of advanced programmable valves, and surge in incidences of neurological disorder drive the growth of the global hydrocephalus shunts market PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Allied …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
First hospital in unique digital pathology network in UK now live with Sectra's solution
Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Cornwall flexible energy trials prove success
Flow Diverters Market Size Worth $580.5 Million By 2027 | CAGR 12.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Oncolytics Biotech Announces Abstract Publication and Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2020 ...
PolyU scholar receives Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Award
Kaspersky Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Customer-Focused, Holistic Cybersecurity ...
Bithumb Global's Efforts to Support Binance Smart Chain Start
Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy