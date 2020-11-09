 

VRC Investigations Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Provide Investigative Solutions for Claims Teams

VRC Investigations (VRC), a leading national insurance defense investigation firm, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that VRC has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

VRC provides individually tailored investigative and regulatory compliance solutions for insurers nationwide to help resolve suspicious insurance claims. The company’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire users to integrate with VRC’s proprietary Investigation Management System (IMS), a solution that manages all aspects of investigations.

“We are honored to partner with Guidewire to offer a service that will save insurers valuable time, streamline operations, and minimize risk exposure,” said Marcus Doyle, Founder & CEO, VRC Investigations. “We commit to uncovering valuable insights for insurers and bring certainty to their decisions when they are suspicious of a claim. We aim to exceed their expectations and our own across all the services we provide.”

“We are delighted to welcome VRC Investigations as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “Our partnership with VRC will provide our shared customers simple, streamlined access to VRC’s wide array of investigative services and bring them peace of mind when handling questionable claims.”

About VRC Investigations Services

VRC Investigations is a leading national provider of investigative and insurance fraud solutions in the U.S. Founded in 1995, they have worked hard to build a team of hundreds of directly employed licensed investigators in the field and many more dedicated staff supporting all areas of the company from around the country. Data-driven and focused on delivering results, VRC offers a single-source solution for an insurance program’s investigative, SIU, regulatory compliance and claim defense needs. VRCs’ suite of claim defense services support a portfolio of clients including insurance carriers, employers, third-party administrators, law firms, government agencies, captives and pools. VRC Investigations is committed to uncovering the facts that will bring certainty to your claim decisions, as they strive to deliver outstanding results in every endeavor. You can learn more about VRC Investigations at https://vrcinvestigations.com/.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

