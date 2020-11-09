Earth Gen Biofuel Inc.’s Salem, Oregon Production Facility Helping Oregon Fire Victims with Permanent and Temporary Housing Alternatives.

Earth Gen’s subsidiary, International Housing Concepts Inc. (“IHC”) specializes in manufacturing homes of less than 1,000 square feet. IHC is building homes that are used in Tiny Home Residential Communities, RV Parks, Campgrounds and as back yard auxiliary living units. IHC also builds 300 to 380 square foot towable Tiny Homes that operate as off grid and on grid vacation homes that can be moved from site to site.

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Gen-BioFuel Inc. (OTC:EGBB) announces that it has joined local community and business leaders in the effort to assist people who lost their homes due to Oregon area wildfires. The company’s 70,000 square foot manufacturing facility and offices were the site of last weeks meeting of community leaders, business executives and mayors from nearby communities that experienced fire damage. KGW Channel 8 TV Portland was there to report on the event.

KGW Channel 8 reported that Jordon Truitt, whose family owns IHC’s manufacturing complex was instrumental in assisting IHC in organizing this meeting to evaluate solutions facing the community as a result of the fires. Mr. Truitt teamed up with the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley, and International Housing Concepts to try to bring IHC’s tiny homes to people who have lost their homes to the fire. Mr. Truitt said, “This is a way to get them out of hotels, out of tents, out of the fairgrounds and into a shelter that’s built to the same quality and standards as a house, that’s affordable and in some cases portable,”

Mr. Truitt added, “This is an opportunity for us to use the resources we have right here, to [get a] view from 10,000 feet by getting the right people into the room, into the [IHC] warehouse to view the product, to see what the potential is”.

Mr. Truitt said, “he started contemplating the idea through a partnership the Truitt family formed with United Way. We donated 33,000 square feet of warehouse space to the United Way for acceptance and distribution of the critical supplies that were needed by the evacuees. That was the immediate need, but those needs have started to shift. It wasn’t until they received a donation of 800 tents from Amazon that the long-term need became apparent, when each of those tents were distributed just as fast as they came in. What that did was highlight the greater need of what the ongoing problem would be, and that was housing. Truitt added, He hopes that tiny homes could be part of the solution”.