Easterly Government Properties Acquires 97,718 SF Department of Veterans Affairs Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy in North Charleston, South Carolina

VA - Charleston, a recently delivered single story warehouse, is one of seven regional CMOP’s for the VA that are strategically located throughout the country. Services offered at this facility include the filling, packaging and distribution of prescription medicine for veterans residing within this CMOP’s regional territory. Notably, VA - Charleston is only one of two CMOPs nationwide that has been authorized to handle the distribution of controlled substances. The VA has demonstrated its long-term commitment to this location through the execution of a brand new, non-cancelable 20-year lease that does not expire until the end of September 2040 and has heavily invested in this facility with a number of service-enhancing capital improvements.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has acquired a 97,718-square foot Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy (CMOP) in North Charleston, South Carolina (“VA - Charleston").

This highly automated Class A Green Globe Certified warehouse resides on an 8.6 acre site and includes an expansive production floor, a concrete truck court featuring eight dock positions and one oversized drive-in door, generous column spacing of 50’ x 50,’ 22,412-square feet of office space and is serviced by VA employees in two shifts consisting of approximately 190 employees per shift for its daily operations.

“The Easterly platform continues to grow externally through the acquisition of another bullseye, mission critical government-leased asset,” said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly’s Chief Executive Officer. “Easterly has demonstrated sizeable growth and increased portfolio diversification as we work towards our stated goal of $200 million in acquisitions for 2020.”

VA - Charleston marks the Company’s sixth acquisition this year, contributing to the approximately 10% year-to-date growth in the size of the Company’s U.S. Government leased portfolio by leased square footage.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

