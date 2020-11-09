 

American BriVision Issues Clinical Study Report for Phase II Part I Clinical Trial for ABV-1505 in Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 15:00  |  60   |   |   

·      PDC-1421, the active ingredient of ABV-1505, is being expanded into adult ADHD trials following encouraging Phase II trial results in major depressive disorder (MDD)

·      Phase II Part I trial of ABV-1505 has been completed at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center

·      Phase II Part II trial of ABV-1505 will follow and also be conducted at UCSF

FREMONT, CA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American BriVision (Holding) Corporation (OTCQB: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, central nervous system (CNS) and ophthalmology, today issued a full clinical study report (CSR) of its ABV-1505 Phase II Part I clinical trial conducted at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) for the treatment of adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Additionally, PDC-1421, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of ABV-1505, had been used recently in a Phase II clinical study conducted at Stanford University to successfully treat Major Depression Disorder (MDD).

The Phase II Part I clinical study for treating ADHD found that the PDC-1421 Capsule was safe, well-tolerated and efficacious during its treatment and follow-up period with six adult patients. For the primary endpoints, the percentages of improvement in Adult Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Rating Scale-Investigator Rated-IV (ADHD-RS-IV) score from baseline through eight weeks of treatment were 83.3% (N=5) in the Intention-To-Treat (ITT) population and 80.0% (N=4) in the Per-Protocol (PP) population. Both low and high doses of PDC-1421 Capsule met the primary end points by passing the required 40% population in ADHD-RS-IV test scores.

Overall, the results from this study, which demonstrate the therapeutic value of PDC-1421, support further clinical development of ABV-1505 for the treatment of adult ADHD.

“We are very pleased to see the safety, tolerability and efficacy of PDC-1421 capsule in low and high doses for the treatment of both MDD and adult ADHD,” said Dr. Howard Doong, Chief Executive Officer of American BriVision. “We expect the Phase II Part II trial of ABV-1505 to commence in Q2 of 2021 at UCSF and major medical centers in Taiwan.” 

Seite 1 von 3
American BriVision Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American BriVision Issues Clinical Study Report for Phase II Part I Clinical Trial for ABV-1505 in Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) ·      PDC-1421, the active ingredient of ABV-1505, is being expanded into adult ADHD trials following encouraging Phase II trial results in major depressive disorder (MDD) ·      Phase II Part I trial of ABV-1505 has been completed at the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...