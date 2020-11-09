American BriVision Issues Clinical Study Report for Phase II Part I Clinical Trial for ABV-1505 in Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

· Phase II Part I trial of ABV-1505 has been completed at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center

· PDC-1421, the active ingredient of ABV-1505, is being expanded into adult ADHD trials following encouraging Phase II trial results in major depressive disorder (MDD)

· Phase II Part II trial of ABV-1505 will follow and also be conducted at UCSF

FREMONT, CA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American BriVision (Holding) Corporation (OTCQB: ABVC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic solutions in oncology/hematology, central nervous system (CNS) and ophthalmology, today issued a full clinical study report (CSR) of its ABV-1505 Phase II Part I clinical trial conducted at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) for the treatment of adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Additionally, PDC-1421, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of ABV-1505, had been used recently in a Phase II clinical study conducted at Stanford University to successfully treat Major Depression Disorder (MDD).

The Phase II Part I clinical study for treating ADHD found that the PDC-1421 Capsule was safe, well-tolerated and efficacious during its treatment and follow-up period with six adult patients. For the primary endpoints, the percentages of improvement in Adult Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Rating Scale-Investigator Rated-IV (ADHD-RS-IV) score from baseline through eight weeks of treatment were 83.3% (N=5) in the Intention-To-Treat (ITT) population and 80.0% (N=4) in the Per-Protocol (PP) population. Both low and high doses of PDC-1421 Capsule met the primary end points by passing the required 40% population in ADHD-RS-IV test scores.

Overall, the results from this study, which demonstrate the therapeutic value of PDC-1421, support further clinical development of ABV-1505 for the treatment of adult ADHD.

“We are very pleased to see the safety, tolerability and efficacy of PDC-1421 capsule in low and high doses for the treatment of both MDD and adult ADHD,” said Dr. Howard Doong, Chief Executive Officer of American BriVision. “We expect the Phase II Part II trial of ABV-1505 to commence in Q2 of 2021 at UCSF and major medical centers in Taiwan.”