RJD Green Inc.'s Management Discusses 2020 Fiscal Year- End Results and 2021 Growth

As we have finished our 2021 fiscal year and are moving into the 2021 fiscal year, RJD Green's management team would like to take the opportunity to update all existing and potential shareholders with the latest information on developments with the Company. Please be advised – this letter is not a substitute for reviewing our press releases and SEC filings. Some of this update is opinion – so be sure to note the forward-looking statements disclosure. We wanted to simplify the complexity and put our latest news items in context and keep you updated on our activities and events that may not rise to the level of a press release or SEC filing.

We continue to work diligently to execute our business model to create a substantive holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions:

RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services, and software that can integrate into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers.

Silex Holdings Division, which offers installed granite/other countertops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodeling contractor and retail customers.

Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies.

In the past 12 months:

RJD Green’s Construction Products Division - Silex Holdings Inc.

In 2020 despite the pandemic and national economic issues, Silex Holdings experienced 9.9% revenue growth over 2019 and 27.1% over 2018, with 13.6% EBITDA. The history of continued growth has been enhanced by continued quality control enhancements and enlarged productivity capabilities that are supported by a sales and marketing team with a success history in the industry. These key components solidify Silex’s ability to create continued profitable growth and progress the expansion of the Silex Holdings business platform. RJD Green will continue to grow the division through internal growth and acquisition. Forecast for construction activities in 2021 is very positive, unless the eco-health issues create further issues than are currently ongoing. The 1st quarter, ending in November 2020, will have revenue over $1,200,000 with solidification of 2021 backlog continuing.