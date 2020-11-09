Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in awareness for early disease diagnosis, and demand for diagnostic imaging procedures drive the growth of the global medical imaging reagents market

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Imaging Reagents Market by Class (Contrast Reagents, Optical Reagents, and Nuclear Reagents), Technology (Nanoparticles, Fluorescent Dyes & Probes, Radiopharmaceuticals, Fluorescent Proteins, and Quantum Dots) and Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, and Educational Research): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027." According to the report, the global medical imaging reagents industry generated $11.69 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $17.32 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027.