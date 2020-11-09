Medical Imaging Reagents Market to Reach $17.32 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.0% CAGR Allied Market Research
Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in awareness for early disease diagnosis, and demand for diagnostic imaging procedures drive the growth of the global medical imaging reagents market
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Medical Imaging Reagents Market by Class (Contrast Reagents, Optical Reagents, and Nuclear Reagents), Technology (Nanoparticles, Fluorescent Dyes & Probes, Radiopharmaceuticals, Fluorescent Proteins, and Quantum Dots) and Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, and Educational Research): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027." According to the report, the global medical imaging reagents industry generated $11.69 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $17.32 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in awareness for early disease diagnosis, and demand for diagnostic imaging procedures drive the growth of the global medical imaging reagents market. However, lack of access from underdeveloped countries and scarcity of imaging reagents hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in expenditure on healthcare and demand for effective procedures & safe medication present new opportunities in the coming years.
Covid-19 Scenario
- With an outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the majority of medical imaging procedures have been postponed as the focus shifted toward treating corona-infected patients and avoid cross-contamination during hospital visits. This resulted in a decreased demand for medical imaging reagents.
- The diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases were conducted only for extreme cases. Else, treatment and diagnosis were postponed. Moreover, the healthcare staff has been reallocated to take care of corona-infected patients.
- Many drug discovery & development and educational research activities across the world have been resumed during the lockdown, which in turn, affected the demand for medical imaging reagents.
- As lockdown restrictions eased off in many countries, the demand would increase gradually as diagnosis and treatment for critical conditions begin in healthcare facilities.
The contrast reagents segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period
