Bill.com to Participate at Virtual Investor Conferences in November

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Piper Sandler Digital Awakening Day

Presentation: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00pm PT

Bernstein Inaugural Operational Decisions Conference

Presentation: Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:30pm ET

Citi’s 10th Annual FinTech Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 12:45pm ET

Live webcasts, as well as replays, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com/events-and-presentations.