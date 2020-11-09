 

W. R. Berkley Corporation Declares Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 12 cents per share to be paid on December 29, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Thomas Joyce President of Nautilus Insurance Group and Appoints Thomas M. Kuzma as Chairman
20.10.20
W. R. Berkley Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results