The Austin American-Statesman Names Actian a Winner of the Austin Top Workplaces 2020 Award

“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization. The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times.”

Actian Corporation , the leader in hybrid cloud data analytics, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Austin American-Statesman . The newspaper bases its workplace awards solely upon employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

A globally operated enterprise software company focused on data analytics, integration, and management, Actian’s Austin branch has 84 employees engaging in all aspects and areas of the business. Actian is committed to fostering a strong sense of workplace culture for all of its employees, especially as remote work became a necessity for much of this year. Actian’s team is proud of today’s recognition, which is a testament to Actian’s continued dedication, even during these times, to its employee-first culture. Actian also ranked in the top quartile for Clued-In Employees – an Austin American-Statesman acknowledgement that means employees feel well-informed about important decisions being made at the company.

“Transparency and trust with our employees has always been a focus for us, and became even more important this year as the effects of the pandemic spread all over the world,” said Melissa Ribeiro, Chief People Officer at Actian. “We are immensely proud of the efforts across our team in building a strong company culture that remains open, connected, and engaging even during these months of remote-work – from Zoom coffee chats to murder mystery parties to team happy hours where we play trivia, bingo, and Pictionary. We are honored that The Austin American-Statesman recognizes Actian as one of Austin’s top workplaces of 2020, and as a company we remain committed to supporting our employees.”

