New Data from PROMISES Study Shows PREVENA Incision Management System Significantly Reduces Major Complications and Readmissions Compared to Standard of Care

3M today announced new data demonstrating the PREVENA Incision Management System significantly mitigated 90-day surgical site complications (SSCs) and readmission rates in patients undergoing revision total knee arthroplasty (TKAs) compared to standard of care (SOC). Patients treated with PREVENA Therapy were four times less likely to experience a post-operative 90-day SSC and three times less likely to be readmitted compared to the SOC group.

“This data supports the use of the PREVENA Incision Management System to reduce surgical site infections and complications, which are common during total knee revision procedures, and many times the reason for extended hospital stays or need for readmission.” said Dr. Carlos Higuera-Rueda, M.D., Center Director of Orthopaedics and Rheumatology Chairman, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Cleveland Clinic and primary investigator on the study.

Patients undergoing revision TKAs tend to have higher unplanned readmission rates than patients undergoing primary TKAs and the most common readmission reasons are related to infection and procedure-related complications.i,ii Specifically, data show patients requiring early surgical treatment for wound healing problems after total joint replacement are 7.5 times more likely to develop further complications, such as major subsequent surgery. These complications in arthroplasty procedures represent a severe burden to the healthcare system and substantially increased economic cost for patients.iii,iv,v,vi

“Minimizing the length of hospital stays is critical, now more than ever, because of the resource and financial burden they place on hospitals that are already strained from our global pandemic,” said Ronald Silverman, M.D., FACS, Chief Medical Officer, 3M. “PREVENA Therapy can potentially alleviate this burden by sending patients with elective surgeries home sooner, with fewer complications, and minimizing the chances they will require readmission, which can be costly.”

In 2019, the PREVENA Incision Management System became the first and only negative pressure medical device to be indicated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to aid in the reduction of superficial surgical site infections (SSIs) for patients at high-risk for post-operative infections and aid in the reduction of seromas. This data from the PROMISES study further support the updated indication for PREVENA Therapy.