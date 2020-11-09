Five9 Announces Virtual Event Series Highlighting the Future of Customer Service and Key Insights Brought on by the Pandemic

As 2020 comes to a close, it is evident that the pandemic has forever changed the way consumers interact with brands. This has forced customer experience professionals worldwide to reconsider technologies to adapt to changing customer expectations in a work from home setting.

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced a new virtual event series presenting valuable insights, best practices and business tools to help navigate heightened customer expectations.

What was originally expected as a temporary shift to remote working has now become the new normal. Consumer trends have emerged that can guide companies in providing the best customer experience in this new environment through the use of impactful technology. The upcoming Five9 webinar series gives vital insight into integrating these tools into your contact center to provide more human experiences that drive your business further.

“As the contact center becomes the front door for businesses operating remotely, understanding which work from home trends are here to stay is vital for post-pandemic success,” said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. “This virtual event series, hosted by Five9, will take a close look into the current customer service landscape and how to best identify the most critical technology for a modern cloud contact center.”

Five9 contact center experts and leading industry analysts will share their thoughts in the virtual event series including exploring how businesses can thrive through the use of cloud technologies in a world changed by the pandemic. The events include:

What Does Customer Service Look Like in a Pandemic World?

Featuring: Blair Pleasant, President and Principal Analyst of COMMfusion, and Michael Rose of Five9, podcast host of That’s Genius!

When: Thursday November 12th at 11 AM PST

A Look Back at 2020: How COVID-19 Has Accelerated Contact Center Transformation

Featuring: Anand Chandrasekaran, EVP Product Management at Five9, Mike Rajich, Director of Contact Center & CX Products at AT&T and Melanie Turek, VP of Research at Frost & Sullivan

When: Thursday November 19th at 10 AM PST

Fireside Chat: 5 Contact Center Predictions that will Impact 2021

Featuring: Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9 and Sheila McGee-Smith, President & Principal Analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics

When: Tuesday, December 8th at 11 AM PT

To learn more about Five9 up and coming webinars, click here.

