 

Walgreens Honors Veterans, Active Duty Military and Their Families with Veterans Day Discount Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 15

09.11.2020, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

To celebrate the service and commitment of the nation’s military and honor the men and women who serve the country, Walgreens is offering a five-day in-store discount to all veterans and active duty military personnel as well as their family members.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 15, veterans, military and their families will receive 20 percent off regular price eligible store items* at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide.

DISCLAIMER: Offer valid for veterans, military and their families from 11/11 thru 11/15/20, with Balance Rewards card or myWalgreens and proof of service. In-store offer only valid in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores. Discount not valid on alcohol, dairy, tobacco, stamps, gift cards, newspapers, magazines, money orders/transfers, transportation passes, lottery tickets, charitable donations, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, clinic services, prescriptions, pharmacy items or services, sales tax, Prescription Savings Club membership fee, and items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law. Offer is not combinable with buy 1 get 1 free, buy 1 get 1 50% off or buy 2 get 3rd FREE. Offer does not apply to bulk orders, back-ordered items and out-of-stock items

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

