AstroNova to Demonstrate Four New Products from QuickLabel and TrojanLabel Brands in Live Webinars at Virtual International PACK EXPO Connects Packaging Show

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced the introduction of four new products at the PACK EXPO Connects 2020 international packaging tradeshow November 9 through November 13, 2020. These new product development advances include hardware for new application areas for the company.

“We continue to differentiate the QuickLabel and TrojanLabel brands in the market as the total solution as we expand our line-up of innovative and reliable products and accessories,” said AstroNova President and CEO Greg Woods. “We are making exciting advances in technology and applied marketing as we serve more of the product identification needs for our customers. We are providing new solutions for customers as they adapt to the current environment and respond to fluctuations in demand, supply chain, and production.”