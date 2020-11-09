 

AstroNova to Demonstrate Four New Products from QuickLabel and TrojanLabel Brands in Live Webinars at Virtual International PACK EXPO Connects Packaging Show

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced the introduction of four new products at the PACK EXPO Connects 2020 international packaging tradeshow November 9 through November 13, 2020. These new product development advances include hardware for new application areas for the company.

“We continue to differentiate the QuickLabel and TrojanLabel brands in the market as the total solution as we expand our line-up of innovative and reliable products and accessories,” said AstroNova President and CEO Greg Woods. “We are making exciting advances in technology and applied marketing as we serve more of the product identification needs for our customers. We are providing new solutions for customers as they adapt to the current environment and respond to fluctuations in demand, supply chain, and production.”

AstroNova will be demonstrating the following new advanced products:

  • Print & Apply with the TrojanLabel T2-C: The T2-C is the first-ever high-capacity, wide-format, color tabletop label press capable of delivering precision over long runs. The modular design and advanced control features of the T2-C enable interfacing with a wide range of automatic label applicators. New to market is an innovative T2-C based Print and Apply solution that easily adapts to a wide range of labeling applications. With many businesses facing supply chain challenges due to unpredictable demand, the Print and Apply solution brings the complete product labeling process closer to final distribution and the end-user at a very competitive price point. View the live demo on November 9 from 12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT.
  • Label Finishing System with the QuickLabel QL-850: The QL-850 is a durable, high-productivity, wide-format, tabletop color label printer designed with the most advanced inkjet technology. Combine the label printer with new tabletop finishers like the LF-100 or LF-200 and create low-cost die-cut labels for various SKUs on-demand, reducing or eliminating inventory of die-cut labels by simply utilizing continuous media. View the live demo on November 12 from 2:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT.
  • Extra Durable Label Printing with the QuickLabel QL-120D: The new QL-120D label printer uses next-generation high-performance pigment inks that can produce durable BS5609 certified labels and labels that withstand a wide range of demanding environmental conditions from sterilization to cryogenic freezing. With a network-friendly driver allowing printer hot-swap, the QL-120D is the perfect label printing solution for an enterprise. View the live demo on November 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. CT.
  • Barcode Verification in-line with the QuickLabel QL-120X: The QL-120X printer allows easy in-line integration with new secondary processes like barcode verification or image inspection. These integrations can help automate many critical quality processes, allowing the printer to be used in track and trace type applications for pharmaceuticals or medical devices requiring 100% inspection. View the live demo on November 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. CT.

AstroNova will also demonstrate its popular T3-OPX, T4, T2-L, and QL-300 products during PACK EXPO Connects.

