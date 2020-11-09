Tessco Announces Addition of Two Independent Directors

“We are excited to welcome Cathy and Ron as new independent directors to our Board and believe the addition of these fresh perspectives will further enhance the execution of our strategy,” said John D. Beletic, Chairman of the Board. “These appointments are the result of a comprehensive search conducted with the assistance of Spencer Stuart and mark significant progress on our commitment to refresh the Board with qualified candidates. Cathy and Ron bring telecommunications, technology and governance expertise as well as transformation and public company board experience that will be invaluable. I look forward to working with Cathy, Ron and all of my fellow directors to build on Tessco’s momentum and deliver value for all shareholders.”

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today announced the appointments of Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki and Ronald D. McCray to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Additionally, Dennis J. Shaughnessy will be stepping down from the Board, effective immediately, and Morton F. Zifferer will step down from the Board, effective upon the conclusion of the ongoing consent solicitation process.

“I am very pleased that Cathy and Ron have agreed to join the Tessco Board amid our transformation because they bring substantial executive experience and a wealth of industry knowledge,” said Sandip Mukerjee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Cathy has over 30 years of experience working in global, regulated technology-oriented industries, serving in a number of different leadership roles during her tenure at AT&T. In addition to his commercial and corporate governance expertise, Ron will provide invaluable insight and guidance to the Board, having served as chief legal officer for two Fortune 150 companies. Cathy and Ron will be great assets for me and our team as we execute on our ambitious strategic plan.”

Mr. Beletic concluded, “On behalf of the entire Board, I would also like to thank Dennis and Mort for their many years of dedicated service to Tessco. During their time on the Board, their leadership, wisdom and significant contributions have helped Tessco achieve key milestones in the Company's history. We wish them the best in their future endeavors."

In connection with these announcements, the Board will temporarily expand to nine directors, seven of whom are independent. Upon the conclusion of the consent solicitation, the Board will return to eight directors.