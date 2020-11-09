Stereotaxis Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

“Stereotaxis is pleased to report revenue growth with the successful installation of the first Genesis RMN and Model S Imaging Systems in both the United States and Europe. Our newest robotic technology has performed to the high expectations demanded by premier medical institutions, been used successfully in over ninety procedures, and proven reliable and robust with uninterrupted up-time,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO.

“While hospitals remain negatively impacted by COVID-19, we have experienced a gradual return towards more normal capital planning. We received an additional order for a Genesis system from a US hospital that is establishing a new robotic electrophysiology program. Given the advanced status of multiple additional discussions, we are comfortable providing preliminary guidance for $10-20 million in Genesis system revenue in 2021.”

“Stereotaxis’ advanced robotically-navigated magnetic ablation catheter is advancing on schedule with initial commercialization and initiation of a pivotal US trial expected in 2021. Meaningful progress continues on an additional wave of innovations within electrophysiology and beyond that are expected to drive transformational revenue growth. We expect to share details on this next wave of innovation towards the end of next year.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $8.7 million, up 6% from $8.2 million in the prior year third quarter. System revenue was $3.0 million reflecting initial revenue recognition on the first Genesis RMN Systems. Recurring revenue was $5.5 million in the quarter, compared to $6.3 million in the prior year third quarter. The decline was primarily caused by a 10% reduction in procedure volumes due to COVID-19.

Gross margin in the quarter was $4.7 million, or 54% of revenue. Gross margin on recurring revenue was consistent with prior quarters. Gross margin on system revenue reflected the allocation of overhead expenses and initial installation costs, and was not reflective of cash margins generated from the system sales or expected future GAAP margins. Operating expenses in the third quarter of $6.2 million decreased from $6.4 million in the prior year quarter with increased investment in R&D offset by reduced travel and marketing expenses. Operating loss and net loss in the quarter were ($1.6) million. Adjusted negative free cash flow for the quarter was ($0.2) million.

Cash Balance and Liquidity

At September 30, 2020, Stereotaxis had cash and cash equivalents of $43.8 million.

Forward Looking Expectations

Stereotaxis continues to experience significant interest in the Genesis system and anticipates robust double-digit revenue growth in 2021, with Genesis RMN System revenue of $10-20 million. Stereotaxis is increasing its previously provided guidance for year-end cash balance and now anticipates ending 2020 with greater than $43 million cash and cash equivalents. Stereotaxis’ balance sheet allows it to reach profitability without the need for additional financings.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.Stereotaxis.com.

STEREOTAXIS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Systems $ 2,953,005 $ 1,696,964 $ 2,965,774 $ 1,755,015 Disposables, service and accessories 5,504,048 6,258,252 16,099,915 19,515,125 Sublease 246,530 246,532 739,590 739,593 Total revenue 8,703,583 8,201,748 19,805,279 22,009,733 Cost of revenue: Systems 3,031,440 665,463 3,253,976 722,828 Disposables, service and accessories 747,285 919,599 2,068,085 2,928,718 Sublease 246,530 246,531 739,590 739,592 Total cost of revenue 4,025,255 1,831,593 6,061,651 4,391,138 Gross margin 4,678,328 6,370,155 13,743,628 17,618,595 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,952,641 1,751,081 6,038,753 7,405,462 Sales and marketing 2,822,680 3,120,632 8,279,853 9,666,975 General and administrative 1,466,046 1,539,648 4,962,227 4,186,277 Total operating expenses 6,241,367 6,411,361 19,280,833 21,258,714 Operating loss (1,563,039 ) (41,206 ) (5,537,205 ) (3,640,119 ) Interest income (expense) (9,933 ) 84,954 71,596 133,329 Net income (loss) $ (1,572,972 ) $ 43,748 $ (5,465,609 ) $ (3,506,790 ) Cumulative dividend on convertible preferred stock (343,101 ) (360,647 ) (1,028,950 ) (1,071,351 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,916,073 ) $ (316,899 ) $ (6,494,559 ) $ (4,578,141 ) Net loss per share attributed to common stockholder: Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents: Basic 74,488,771 64,294,153 72,004,956 61,405,083 Diluted 74,488,771 64,294,153 72,004,956 61,405,083



