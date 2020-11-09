StoneMor Inc. Announces Exit of West Coast With Agreement to Sell All Assets in Oregon and Washington; Announces Completion of Sale of Remaining California Locations

TREVOSE, Pa., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its Oregon and Washington locations to Clearstone Memorial Partners, LLC (“Clearstone”) for a total cash purchase price of $6.2 million. The locations included in the transaction are Farnstorm Mortuary in Independence, Oregon, Fir Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary in Hillsboro, Oregon, Forest Lawn Cemetery in Gresham, Oregon, Hillcrest Memorial Park, Crematory and Mortuary in Medford, Oregon, Keizer Funeral Chapel and Farnstorm Cremation Center in Keizer, Oregon, Memory Gardens Memorial Park and Memory Gardens Mortuary in Medford, Oregon, Peake Funeral Chapel in Milwaukie, Oregon, Restlawn Memory Gardens, Mausoleum and Restlawn Funeral Home in Salem, Oregon, Roseburg Memorial Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon, Valley View Cemetery in Sutherlin, Oregon, Wilson’s Chapel of Roses and Roseburg Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon, Care Cremation Service in Clackamas, Oregon, Marysville Cemetery in Marysville, Washington and Oakwood Hill Cemetery and Funeral Chapel in Tacoma, Washington.

The transactions are targeted to close, subject to confirmatory due diligence and regulatory approvals, on or before December 31, 2020.

StoneMor also announced it has completed the previously announced sale of the assets of its remaining California locations to entities owned by John Yeatman and Gary Saxton for a total purchase price of $7.1 million, subject to certain additional adjustments.

Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “With the execution of this APA, we are completing the strategic exit from the West Coast and upon closing will have substantially optimized our footprint for improved management efficiency and cost effectiveness. While we will continue to evaluate additional divestiture opportunities on an individual basis, this transaction completes the major efforts and our team will be focused upon the continued improvement of the operating performance in our retained portfolio. With the closing of the sale of California assets, our divestiture program has resulted in total net proceeds in excess of $57 million, a sizable deleveraging of our balance sheet. Our balance sheet is now well positioned for future growth and success.”