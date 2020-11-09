 

StoneMor Inc. Announces Exit of West Coast With Agreement to Sell All Assets in Oregon and Washington; Announces Completion of Sale of Remaining California Locations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 15:05  |  56   |   |   

TREVOSE, Pa., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its Oregon and Washington locations to Clearstone Memorial Partners, LLC (“Clearstone”) for a total cash purchase price of $6.2 million. The locations included in the transaction are Farnstorm Mortuary in Independence, Oregon, Fir Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary in Hillsboro, Oregon, Forest Lawn Cemetery in Gresham, Oregon, Hillcrest Memorial Park, Crematory and Mortuary in Medford, Oregon, Keizer Funeral Chapel and Farnstorm Cremation Center in Keizer, Oregon, Memory Gardens Memorial Park and Memory Gardens Mortuary in Medford, Oregon, Peake Funeral Chapel in Milwaukie, Oregon, Restlawn Memory Gardens, Mausoleum and Restlawn Funeral Home in Salem, Oregon, Roseburg Memorial Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon, Valley View Cemetery in Sutherlin, Oregon, Wilson’s Chapel of Roses and Roseburg Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon, Care Cremation Service in Clackamas, Oregon, Marysville Cemetery in Marysville, Washington and Oakwood Hill Cemetery and Funeral Chapel in Tacoma, Washington.

The transactions are targeted to close, subject to confirmatory due diligence and regulatory approvals, on or before December 31, 2020.

StoneMor also announced it has completed the previously announced sale of the assets of its remaining California locations to entities owned by John Yeatman and Gary Saxton for a total purchase price of $7.1 million, subject to certain additional adjustments.

Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “With the execution of this APA, we are completing the strategic exit from the West Coast and upon closing will have substantially optimized our footprint for improved management efficiency and cost effectiveness. While we will continue to evaluate additional divestiture opportunities on an individual basis, this transaction completes the major efforts and our team will be focused upon the continued improvement of the operating performance in our retained portfolio. With the closing of the sale of California assets, our divestiture program has resulted in total net proceeds in excess of $57 million, a sizable deleveraging of our balance sheet. Our balance sheet is now well positioned for future growth and success.”

Seite 1 von 2
Stonemor Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

StoneMor Inc. Announces Exit of West Coast With Agreement to Sell All Assets in Oregon and Washington; Announces Completion of Sale of Remaining California Locations TREVOSE, Pa., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its Oregon and Washington locations …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Stonemor Inc. Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results