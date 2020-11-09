 

Elgato Partners with Pipeline to Kickstart Streamers’ Careers

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elgato, the leading provider of hardware and software for content creators, along with parent company Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), today announced a multi-year partnership with Pipeline, the leading training and mentorship platform for aspiring live streamers.

Both CORSAIR and Elgato have a long history of building and refining the tools needed to be a successful creator, and adding Pipeline’s unique education and community platform creates a set of services that will help any streamer kick-start their career.

Under the terms of the partnership, Elgato and Pipeline are offering a Streamer Starter Kit that includes a twelve-month Pipeline membership and three Elgato products: the Wave:1 microphone, Stream Deck Mini broadcast controller, and the newly launched Ring Light. The partnership will also see the launch of the Pipeline x CORSAIR Streamer Scholarship Program, a first-of-its-kind support system which will help amateur content creators go full-time, with financial support as well as new studio gear from CORSAIR and Elgato.

"We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with CORSAIR and Elgato. They’ve been supportive of the Pipeline community since we launched last year, and this next step allows us to do even more to help aspiring streamers," said Stephen "Snoopeh" Ellis, Pipeline co-founder and former League of Legends pro. "Between the Streamer Starter Kit and our new Scholarship Program, we are creating the kind of opportunities for up-and-coming talent that I wish I had when I got started!"

Pipeline offers a multifaceted training program tailored for content creators who want to turn their passion into a career. From fundamentals that every aspiring streamer needs, to advanced skills required to run a Twitch or YouTube channel as a business, Pipeline’s curriculum comprises video tutorials, podcasts, weekly master class presentations, as well as live mentorship sessions led by streaming experts. With tools to promote collaboration, as well as discounts on professional services such as video editing and graphic/overlay design, Pipeline provides everything needed to learn and grow, whether you have one viewer or one thousand.

