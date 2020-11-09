Surface Oncology to Present SRF388 and SRF114 Preclinical Data at the Upcoming Society for Immunotherapy for Cancer 2020 Virtual Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that preclinical data on SRF388, a first in class IL-27 blocking antibody in clinical trials for patients with cancer, and SRF114, a CCR8-selective antibody, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy for Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually on November 11–14, 2020.

“These data demonstrate single agent activity of SRF388 in a mouse model of hepatocellular carcinoma, or HCC, and identify candidate biomarkers associated with IL-27 blockade. Moreover, serum levels of the IL-27 subunit EBI3 were found to be elevated in many patients with HCC and associated with poor prognoses, highlighting the importance of this cytokine in a difficult to treat cancer,” said Vito Palombella, chief scientific officer. “Compelling preclinical data for SRF114 will also be presented; these data demonstrate highly-selective CCR8 binding and depletion of tumor regulatory T cells. We are very encouraged by these data as we continue to advance both programs.”

Summaries are provided below; full posters will be placed on Surface Oncology’s website following the start of the presentation.

Details of Surface’s SITC presentations:

Session Title: Virtual Poster Hall Session

Presentation Title: Increased Serum Levels of EBI3 Are Associated with Poor Outcome in Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients and SRF388, a First-in-Class IL-27 Blocking Antibody, Inhibits the Growth of Murine Liver Tumors

Lead Author: Matthew Rausch, Ph.D.

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 9:00 a.m. ET

Summary: