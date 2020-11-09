 

Surface Oncology to Present SRF388 and SRF114 Preclinical Data at the Upcoming Society for Immunotherapy for Cancer 2020 Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

SRF388 inhibits hepatocellular carcinoma tumor growth as a single agent in a preclinical model

SRF114 induces destruction of tumor Tregs through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that preclinical data on SRF388, a first in class IL-27 blocking antibody in clinical trials for patients with cancer, and SRF114, a CCR8-selective antibody, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy for Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually on November 11–14, 2020.

“These data demonstrate single agent activity of SRF388 in a mouse model of hepatocellular carcinoma, or HCC, and identify candidate biomarkers associated with IL-27 blockade. Moreover, serum levels of the IL-27 subunit EBI3 were found to be elevated in many patients with HCC and associated with poor prognoses, highlighting the importance of this cytokine in a difficult to treat cancer,” said Vito Palombella, chief scientific officer. “Compelling preclinical data for SRF114 will also be presented; these data demonstrate highly-selective CCR8 binding and depletion of tumor regulatory T cells. We are very encouraged by these data as we continue to advance both programs.”

Summaries are provided below; full posters will be placed on Surface Oncology’s website following the start of the presentation.

Details of Surface’s SITC presentations:

Session Title: Virtual Poster Hall Session
Presentation Title: Increased Serum Levels of EBI3 Are Associated with Poor Outcome in Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients and SRF388, a First-in-Class IL-27 Blocking Antibody, Inhibits the Growth of Murine Liver Tumors
Lead Author: Matthew Rausch, Ph.D.
Session Date and Time: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 9:00 a.m. ET

Summary:

  • SRF388 is a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the immuno-suppressive cytokine IL-27.
  • Circulating levels of the EBI3 subunit of IL-27 are elevated in a subset of patients with HCC and inversely correlated with overall survival.
  • SRF388 enhances proinflammatory cytokine production in combination with PD-1 blockade in vitro in activated peripheral blood mononuclear cells from healthy donors and patients with HCC. Furthermore, SRF388 demonstrates single-agent activity in vivo in a murine orthotopic model of HCC.
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surface Oncology to Present SRF388 and SRF114 Preclinical Data at the Upcoming Society for Immunotherapy for Cancer 2020 Virtual Conference SRF388 inhibits hepatocellular carcinoma tumor growth as a single agent in a preclinical model SRF114 induces destruction of tumor Tregs through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Surface …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...