 

ATW Tech announces closing of previously announced private placement and Semeon Analytics Inc. acquisition

MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATW Tech Inc. (the "Company" or "ATW Tech") (TSX-V: ATW) is pleased to announce the closing of the private placement (the "Private Placement") and the acquisition of Semeon Analytics Inc. (the “Transaction”) previously announced on October 1, 2020.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, ATW Tech issued 30,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by ATW Tech, for its own benefit and that of its subsidiaries, to integrate into its structure Semeon Analytics Inc. ("Semeon"), the company acquired in connection with the Transaction described below; to pay for the costs of the Semeon acquisition; to develop ATW Tech's and Semeon's products; and to commercialize Semeon's and ATW Tech's products.   

Acquisition of Semeon Analytics Inc.

As part of the Transaction, the Company acquired all of the outstanding shares of Semeon for an aggregate purchase price of $2,955,000. This price is payable at closing by the issuance to the vendors of 59,100,000 Shares (the "Purchase Price").

As Mr. Louis Lessard, a director of the Company, is also a shareholder of Semeon, the latter is considered to be a "related party" to ATW Tech within the meaning of Regulation 61-101 Respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions) (“Regulation 61-101”). The Transaction constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Regulation 61-101. The Transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of Regulation 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Transaction nor the consideration for the Transaction regarding Mr. Lessard exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. The Transaction obtained the approval of a majority of the Company's shareholders pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. As part of the Transaction, Mr. Lessard received, through a holding corporation, 16,019,178 Shares and, following closing, will be the ultimate shareholder of 8.4% of the outstanding Shares of the Company. In addition, the Transaction has been approved by the independent directors of the Company. The investors are not related to or acting in concert with the vendors of Semeon (the "Vendors") and the Company. The Vendors deal at arm's length with the Company, with the exception of Mr. Lessard. In addition, the Vendors are not acting in concert with each other. Furthermore, one of the investors in the Private Placement will have the right to appoint a director for ATW Tech.

