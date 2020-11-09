 

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Clinical Data with CMP-001 at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

CMP-001 in combination with pembrolizumab continues to demonstrate durable responses in anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma in ongoing trial

Encouraging new data on pathological responses and 1-year RFS with neoadjuvant CMP-001 and nivolumab in resectable Stage IIIB/C/D melanoma

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced the presentation of new data from two ongoing clinical trials evaluating CMP-001, Checkmate’s Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibodies pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) or nivolumab (OPDIVO), in patients with melanoma.

“CMP-001 continues to demonstrate clinical benefit, in combination with anti-PD-1 antibodies, with an ORR of 23.5% and median duration of response of 19.9 months in patients with anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma,” said Barry Labinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkmate. “We are also encouraged by the maturing data in the anti-PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant study, which has demonstrated a 70% pathological response rate and 1-year relapse free survival of 90% in patients with a pathologic response.”

Intratumoral injection of CMP-001, a Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, in combination with pembrolizumab reversed programmed death receptor 1 (PD-1) blockade resistance in advanced melanoma (Abstract #: 579; NCT02680184)

In the SITC 2020 Virtual Press Conference, November 9, between 7:45am-9:00am ET, and in the Virtual Poster Hall, November 11-14, 2020 between 9:00am-5:00pm ET, Dr. Mohammed Milhem, Chief, Section of Oncology, and Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Iowa Healthcare, presents updated data from an ongoing Checkmate-sponsored clinical trial of CMP-001 in combination with pembrolizumab or as a monotherapy.

Key highlights from these clinical data as of the data cut-off of September 30, 2020 include:

CMP-001 in combination with pembrolizumab

  • In patients treated with CMP-001 PS20 0.01% in combination with pembrolizumab, the best ORR by RECIST v1.1 was 23.5% (23/98), including 7 complete responses and 16 partial responses, and 27.6% (27/98) including patients with responses after initial progressive disease.
  • The Kaplan Meier estimate for median duration of response across all patients was 19.9 months for both RECIST v1.1 responders and RECIST v1.1 responders plus post-progressive disease responders.
  • The mean regression in injected and non-injected target lesions was similar in responding patients.
  • Most treatment related adverse events (TRAEs) were Grade 1 or 2 and included flu-like symptoms, including chills, fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and headache, and injection site pain. The most common treatment-related Grade 3 or 4 adverse events were hypotension (6.3%) and hypertension (5.0%). No Grade 5 treatment-related adverse events were reported.

CMP-001 monotherapy

Seite 1 von 5
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Clinical Data with CMP-001 at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting CMP-001 in combination with pembrolizumab continues to demonstrate durable responses in anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma in ongoing trial Encouraging new data on pathological responses and 1-year RFS with neoadjuvant CMP-001 and nivolumab in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Upcoming Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
15.10.20
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations for CMP-001 at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting