Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Clinical Data with CMP-001 at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

Encouraging new data on pathological responses and 1-year RFS with neoadjuvant CMP-001 and nivolumab in resectable Stage IIIB/C/D melanoma

CMP-001 in combination with pembrolizumab continues to demonstrate durable responses in anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma in ongoing trial

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced the presentation of new data from two ongoing clinical trials evaluating CMP-001, Checkmate’s Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, in combination with the anti-PD-1 antibodies pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) or nivolumab (OPDIVO), in patients with melanoma.

“CMP-001 continues to demonstrate clinical benefit, in combination with anti-PD-1 antibodies, with an ORR of 23.5% and median duration of response of 19.9 months in patients with anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma,” said Barry Labinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkmate. “We are also encouraged by the maturing data in the anti-PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant study, which has demonstrated a 70% pathological response rate and 1-year relapse free survival of 90% in patients with a pathologic response.”

Intratumoral injection of CMP-001, a Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, in combination with pembrolizumab reversed programmed death receptor 1 (PD-1) blockade resistance in advanced melanoma (Abstract #: 579; NCT02680184)

In the SITC 2020 Virtual Press Conference, November 9, between 7:45am-9:00am ET, and in the Virtual Poster Hall, November 11-14, 2020 between 9:00am-5:00pm ET, Dr. Mohammed Milhem, Chief, Section of Oncology, and Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Iowa Healthcare, presents updated data from an ongoing Checkmate-sponsored clinical trial of CMP-001 in combination with pembrolizumab or as a monotherapy.

Key highlights from these clinical data as of the data cut-off of September 30, 2020 include:

CMP-001 in combination with pembrolizumab

In patients treated with CMP-001 PS20 0.01% in combination with pembrolizumab, the best ORR by RECIST v1.1 was 23.5% (23/98), including 7 complete responses and 16 partial responses, and 27.6% (27/98) including patients with responses after initial progressive disease.

The Kaplan Meier estimate for median duration of response across all patients was 19.9 months for both RECIST v1.1 responders and RECIST v1.1 responders plus post-progressive disease responders.

The mean regression in injected and non-injected target lesions was similar in responding patients.

Most treatment related adverse events (TRAEs) were Grade 1 or 2 and included flu-like symptoms, including chills, fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and headache, and injection site pain. The most common treatment-related Grade 3 or 4 adverse events were hypotension (6.3%) and hypertension (5.0%). No Grade 5 treatment-related adverse events were reported.

CMP-001 monotherapy