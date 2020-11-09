 

Navajo Language Renaissance Announces Launch of the Rosetta Stone Navajo Mobile App

Arlington, VA, Nov. 09, 2020

Rosetta Stone Inc., a division of Cambium Learning Group, Inc., and Navajo Language Renaissance announced today the release of the mobile app for the popular Navajo language-learning software in use by Navajo in language revitalization. Though Navajo is the most-spoken Native American language north of Mexico (still spoken by more than 100,000 people), its use and fluency among younger generations is in dramatic decline. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 50 percent of Navajo ages 17 and under were able to speak their native language at all in 2000. The Rosetta Stone Navajo mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android will be available for use in Navajo Nation schools, homes and chapter houses in an effort to help reverse this decline.

The Rosetta Stone Navajo mobile app will be sold through Navajo Language Renaissance, a nonprofit group of Navajo educators from the tri-state area of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The original CD and online version of the software was released in 2010, with the endorsements of the Department of Diné Education and the Navajo Board of Education. More than one hundred Navajo contributed to the project by providing language expertise, photos, audio recordings and logistical and cultural support. All proceeds from the sale of the software go toward future initiatives to revitalize the Navajo language.

Rosetta Stone has developed software for several indigenous languages, including Chitimacha, Iñupiaq, Mohawk, Inuttitut, and Chickasaw.

To purchase the Navajo language-learning app please visit navajorenaissance.org.

About Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc., a division of Cambium Learning Group, Inc., is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses advanced digital technology to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. "Rosetta Stone" is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning Group believes every student has great potential, teachers are mission-critical, and data, instruction and practice work together to drive performance. With a portfolio of award-winning brands, Cambium Learning Group’s digital and blended curriculum and professional learning solutions drive proficiency, equity, and other learning outcomes in classrooms everywhere. Brands include Learning A-Z (online differentiated instruction for K-6 school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K-2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional learning for teachers), Cambium Assessment (innovative state- and district-level assessment solutions), and VKidz Learning (online PreK-12 homeschool curriculum and programs for literacy and math). Cambium completed the acquisition of Rosetta Stone in October 2020.

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com. 

