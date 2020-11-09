 

Registration is Open for EXL’s Analyst and Investor Meeting on November 17, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced registration is now open for its Investor and Analyst Day on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and CEO, and other members of EXL’s senior leadership team will provide an update on EXL’s growth opportunities and strategy across data analytics and intelligent operations, as well as review our financial goals.

The virtual event will begin at 10:00 AM EST and conclude at noon.

We will be live streaming the event and all interested investors are invited to join by registering in advance here

A replay of the presentation will be made available through the EXL’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.exlservice.com/ after the event has concluded.

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 31,800 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Contact: Steven N. Barlow
Vice President, Investor Relations
(917) 596-7684
ir@exlservice.com


