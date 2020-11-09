 

American International Holdings Corp. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

Addison, TX, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:AMIH) (“AMIH” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle companies, today announced its successful uplisting from the OTC PINK market to the OTCQB market, each trading platforms operated by the OTC Markets Group. The uplisting was completed and made effective on Monday, November 9, 2020.

The OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing companies located both in the United States and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (if a U.S. reporting company) and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and cannot be in bankruptcy.

Unlike the OTC PINK, the OTCQB is considered by the SEC to be an "established public market" for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. Because the OTCQB increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, this can result in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier.

“Uplisting to the OTCQB is an important milestone in the Company's history,” said Jacob Cohen, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. “Even though the Company currently files periodic reports and other information with the Securities Exchange Commission, and strives to adhere to all applicable regulatory and compliance standards, we believe that the broader exposure afforded by the OTCQB will increase our visibility within the investment community and assist in broadening our stockholder base.”

"Our focus is on building solid and profitable core businesses and brands that will deliver long-term shareholder value. We believe this uplisting will enhance investor accessibility, and serve as a stepping stone to a possible future uplisting on the NASDAQ or NYSE, in the event we are able to successfully continue on our planned path and to grow the Company," continued Mr. Cohen.

About American International Holdings Corporation

American International Holdings Corporation is a diversified holding company dedicated to (a) acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad; (b) operating and managing an online platform providing customers with access to life and career coaches through LifeGuru, Inc. (www.LifeGuru.me, which is currently in development); (c) operating and managing an online telemedicine platform connecting customers to board certified physicians and licensed mental and behavioral health counselors through ZipDoctor, Inc. (www.ZipDoctor.co); and (d) general contracting and construction. The Company seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

