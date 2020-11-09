 

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces the Addition of Michael Della Rocca to Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced the appointment of Mr. Michael Della Rocca to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Della Rocca has been designated a Class I director and meets the Nasdaq independence standards. He will serve as an independent director on the Bid Review Committee and Compensation Committee. Mr. Della Rocca’s appointment increases the size of IEA’s Board of Directors to eight members.

Most recently, Mr. Della Rocca was as a partner at McKinsey & Company, retiring in 2020 after a six-year tenure with the firm. As partner, he led McKinsey’s major capital projects practice, serving clients on six continents. Prior to McKinsey, he was Chief Executive, Americas, at AECOM, a publicly traded E&C company, where he provided strategic and operational leadership in Canada, the U.S. and Latin/South America across the transportation, energy, environmental, water, buildings and industrial markets. Before AECOM, Mr. Della Rocca held numerous executive management roles at Halcrow Holdings, STV, Raytheon and Parsons Brinckerhoff, now WSP USA. Mr. Della Rocca received his BS and Masters of Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from St. John’s University. He is a licensed professional engineer in the state of New York.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a highly qualified professional to our Board of Directors,” said Derek Glanvill, IEA’s Chairman of the Board. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that we have the right mix of experience and perspectives on our Board. On behalf of all of our directors, we look forward to working closely with Michael as we continue to position IEA for leadership in the renewable energy and specialty civil markets.”

About IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA’s service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of the larger providers in the renewable energy industry and has completed more than 200 utility scale wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest company news and events.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “could,” “may,” “intend,” “plan” and “believe,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this release. For a full description of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, please refer to IEA’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described as “Risk Factors” in IEA’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 12, 2020 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. IEA does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Kimberly Esterkin  
ADDO Investor Relations  
iea@addoir.com
  
310-829-5400  

