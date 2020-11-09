 

CN Leaders to address the 2020 Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 12

MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, James Cairns, Senior Vice-President, Rail Centric Supply Chain and Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Product Supply Chain of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will participate in the 2020 Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live audio webcast of all remarks via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the event.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(514) 399-7956
media@cn.ca 		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

