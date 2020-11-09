CN Leaders to address the 2020 Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 12

MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, James Cairns, Senior Vice-President, Rail Centric Supply Chain and Keith Reardon, Senior Vice-President, Consumer Product Supply Chain of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will participate in the 2020 Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).



CN will provide a live audio webcast of all remarks via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the event.