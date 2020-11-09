Take Your Game to The Next Level - CORSAIR Acquires Gamer Sensei

Founded in 2016, Gamer Sensei connects gamers of all skill levels, from rookies to aspiring professionals, with experienced coaches who are more than just top gamers - they’re great teachers.

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, is pleased to announce it has acquired Gamer Sensei, the world’s biggest esports coaching platform.

Ranging from professional gamers, both past and present, to gamers who have climbed the ranks to the very top of their games, Gamer Sensei coaches combine the skills to succeed at the highest level of games, with a patient, tailored and flexible approach to help you improve your in-game performance.

Whether you’re learning the ropes, climbing the ranks, or polishing your skills to the highest level, Gamer Sensei coaches provide personalized assessments and 1-on-1 coaching for more than 20 of today’s most popular games, from League of Legends and DOTA 2 to Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Gamer Sensei is the largest esports coaching platform with more than 100,000 gamers coached so far, offering the widest choice in coaches and games for players looking to take their game to the next level. For aspiring coaches, Gamer Sensei offers a safe and stable platform to turn your passion into a profession, putting you in control of your available hours and coaching format.

“We’re excited to add another market-leading brand to our gaming portfolio. CORSAIR is committed to equipping gamers with the best gaming gear and helping them get to play at their best, too,” said Andy Paul, Founder, and CEO of CORSAIR. “With the addition of Gamer Sensei to the CORSAIR family, and our recent partnership with Pipeline, we’re providing our customers with the coaching and training they need to succeed, whether they’re gaming, streaming, or both.”

“We are delighted to join forces with CORSAIR, who share similar DNA to Gamer Sensei with regards to innovation, performance and experience. CORSAIR has the operational scale that will allow us to introduce the Gamer Sensei learning platform to an even larger audience, attract both new coaches and students, and help more gamers than ever to take their game to the next level,” said Joshua Hilton, President of Gamer Sensei.

Gamer Sensei will become a subsidiary brand within CORSAIR, joining Elgato, SCUF Gaming, and ORIGIN PC.

For more information on Gamer Sensei, please visit: https://www.gamersensei.com/

About CORSAIR:

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

