 

Identiv’s Freedom Cloud ACaaS Enables Pay-as-You-Go Remote Access Control

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 15:00  |  49   |   |   

Freedom is now available as a cost-effective, always-up-to-date Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) for subscription-based security management and video surveillance through the cloud

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital identification and security, today announced the release of Freedom Cloud, the cloud-based Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) offering for the Freedom Access Control solution. Freedom features the industry’s lowest equipment footprint and its cloud, subscription-based service gives organizations the option to pay as they go and only for what they need, equaling less investment and greater cash flow.

Freedom Cloud empowers users to control, manage, and maintain their physical access control system (PACS) via Freedom’s intuitive browser-based web administration and helps hospitals, government entities, schools, and commercial customers manage all aspects of PACS from anywhere, anytime. Freedom Cloud transforms Identiv’s feature-rich, cyber-secure Freedom Access Control into a cost-effective, hassle-free ACaaS. ACaaS combines the benefits of Software as a Service (SaaS) with on-premises access control devices; access control hardware remains onsite, and software and servers are removed and stored at data centers, making it possible for users to control access remotely and backup and store data securely.

“Your cloud solution should not be weighed down by a heavy, clunky platform; that is why we created the Freedom Encryption Bridge, to literally lighten the hardware load you have to deploy and maintain onsite. By moving the server and infrastructure off-premises, Freedom Cloud boasts the industry’s lowest equipment footprint,” said Steve Humphreys, Identiv CEO. “Cloud-based access control addresses one of the security industry’s biggest pain points: troubleshooting. Social distancing and widely distributed work forces have made the need to troubleshoot remotely and securely critical.”

Freedom Cloud software is patched, upgraded, and maintained seamlessly with no interruption to daily operations. Combined with Identiv’s lightweight, Internet of Things (IoT)-driven Freedom Encryption Bridges, Freedom Cloud is flexible and scales to meet the needs of even the most complex business, personnel, and facility requirements. The easy-to-use, intuitive browser-based access system ensures a seamless transition from an on-premises solution to a cloud-based one — making the software always accessible and always up-to-date.

Identiv’s fully interactive video surveillance integration platform for Freedom provides an all-in-one pane of administration for both access control events and live video feed. The Freedom system also offers the ability to create a mobile onboarding email template that can be defined by the administrator, allowing for the sharing of the iOS or Google Play store link, as well as login information for the mobile app, ensuring a smooth mobile enrollment process.

“The benefits of ACaaS are clear — lower upfront costs, direct remote support and assistance, and customization,” added Mr. Humphreys. “Freedom Cloud keeps our customers at the forefront of technology. Pay-as-you-go preserves their cash and adds to the benefits of our cloud platform without hassles or risks. Cloud solutions are perfect for the uncertainty of the pandemic and post-pandemic era. Making that transition is top-of-mind for security dealers and integrators as they plan to bring an increasingly cloud-first approach to their customers in 2021.”

Along with Freedom Cloud, Identiv’s new Freedom Mobile is also available now, allowing frictionless physical access to a door using the native GPS and Bluetooth technology directly from a mobile device, replacing the need for a physical credential.

To learn more about Freedom Cloud, Identiv’s suite of cloud-based access control solutions, and Freedom Mobile, contact +1 888.809.8880 or sales@identiv.com.

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Identiv Media Contact:
press@identiv.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/791f7974-36cb-42c5 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8752559-a775-4906 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67997edc-ede8-4f86 ...


Identiv Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Identiv’s Freedom Cloud ACaaS Enables Pay-as-You-Go Remote Access Control Freedom is now available as a cost-effective, always-up-to-date Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) for subscription-based security management and video surveillance through the cloudFREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Identiv, Inc. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans to Provide Interim Data from its Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
22.10.20
Identiv Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5 PM ET

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.20
3.281
Identive Group - Mit Sicherheit zum Marktführer