Identiv’s Freedom Cloud ACaaS Enables Pay-as-You-Go Remote Access Control

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital identification and security, today announced the release of Freedom Cloud, the cloud-based Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) offering for the Freedom Access Control solution. Freedom features the industry’s lowest equipment footprint and its cloud, subscription-based service gives organizations the option to pay as they go and only for what they need, equaling less investment and greater cash flow.

Freedom is now available as a cost-effective, always-up-to-date Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) for subscription-based security management and video surveillance through the cloud

Freedom Cloud empowers users to control, manage, and maintain their physical access control system (PACS) via Freedom’s intuitive browser-based web administration and helps hospitals, government entities, schools, and commercial customers manage all aspects of PACS from anywhere, anytime. Freedom Cloud transforms Identiv’s feature-rich, cyber-secure Freedom Access Control into a cost-effective, hassle-free ACaaS. ACaaS combines the benefits of Software as a Service (SaaS) with on-premises access control devices; access control hardware remains onsite, and software and servers are removed and stored at data centers, making it possible for users to control access remotely and backup and store data securely.

“Your cloud solution should not be weighed down by a heavy, clunky platform; that is why we created the Freedom Encryption Bridge, to literally lighten the hardware load you have to deploy and maintain onsite. By moving the server and infrastructure off-premises, Freedom Cloud boasts the industry’s lowest equipment footprint,” said Steve Humphreys, Identiv CEO. “Cloud-based access control addresses one of the security industry’s biggest pain points: troubleshooting. Social distancing and widely distributed work forces have made the need to troubleshoot remotely and securely critical.”

Freedom Cloud software is patched, upgraded, and maintained seamlessly with no interruption to daily operations. Combined with Identiv’s lightweight, Internet of Things (IoT)-driven Freedom Encryption Bridges, Freedom Cloud is flexible and scales to meet the needs of even the most complex business, personnel, and facility requirements. The easy-to-use, intuitive browser-based access system ensures a seamless transition from an on-premises solution to a cloud-based one — making the software always accessible and always up-to-date.

Identiv’s fully interactive video surveillance integration platform for Freedom provides an all-in-one pane of administration for both access control events and live video feed. The Freedom system also offers the ability to create a mobile onboarding email template that can be defined by the administrator, allowing for the sharing of the iOS or Google Play store link, as well as login information for the mobile app, ensuring a smooth mobile enrollment process.

“The benefits of ACaaS are clear — lower upfront costs, direct remote support and assistance, and customization,” added Mr. Humphreys. “Freedom Cloud keeps our customers at the forefront of technology. Pay-as-you-go preserves their cash and adds to the benefits of our cloud platform without hassles or risks. Cloud solutions are perfect for the uncertainty of the pandemic and post-pandemic era. Making that transition is top-of-mind for security dealers and integrators as they plan to bring an increasingly cloud-first approach to their customers in 2021.”

Along with Freedom Cloud, Identiv’s new Freedom Mobile is also available now, allowing frictionless physical access to a door using the native GPS and Bluetooth technology directly from a mobile device, replacing the need for a physical credential.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

