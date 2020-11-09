Clarivate Divests Techstreet, its Standards Management Business, to a new For-Profit Subsidiary of The American Society of Mechanical Engineers

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, and The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), a globally recognized, trusted source of standards used around the world , announced today that the International Society of Interdisciplinary Engineers LLC (ISIE), a new for-profit subsidiary of ASME, has acquired Techstreet.

Both ASME and Techstreet are positioned at the forefront of the $1.5B standards ecosystem, defining best practices for the industry, which is expected to reach a market size of $1.6B by 20231. Now, these two organizations with complementary strengths and areas of focus will comprise one family, with Techstreet joining ISIE, ASME's new for-profit arm. The combined expertise of these two organizations – along with their proprietary technologies and operational knowledge – will create unique value for the global standards community.

"ASME serves as an essential resource for mechanical engineers and other technical professionals throughout the world who develop solutions that benefit humankind," said Tom Costabile, Executive Director / CEO, ASME. "As a longtime partner and distributor of ASME standards, Techstreet represents a strategic investment and a core asset for ISIE, which will serve to create new and innovative products and services for the engineering community. The respective areas of expertise and resources of both organizations make the acquisition truly additive, with ISIE leadership committed to helping Techstreet further its well-established reputation for excellence. We welcome the Techstreet team and celebrate all they bring to ISIE and the ASME family."

"For more than 20 years, Techstreet has built its reputation as a trusted global provider of industry codes and standards, as well as tools for effective standards management, with best-in-class technology and customer service," said Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO, Clarivate. "We are confident that Techstreet will flourish under ISIE's leadership and as part of ASME, which has for more than a century focused on maintaining and advancing the pivotal role of standards in helping the global engineering community develop solutions to real world challenges."