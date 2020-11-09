 

Clarivate Divests Techstreet, its Standards Management Business, to a new For-Profit Subsidiary of The American Society of Mechanical Engineers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 15:05  |  67   |   |   

Techstreet becomes the first new venture of the International Society of Interdisciplinary Engineering LLC (ISIE), ASME's new for-profit subsidiary

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, and The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), a globally recognized, trusted source of standards used around the world, announced today that the International Society of Interdisciplinary Engineers LLC (ISIE), a new for-profit subsidiary of ASME, has acquired Techstreet.

Both ASME and Techstreet are positioned at the forefront of the $1.5B standards ecosystem, defining best practices for the industry, which is expected to reach a market size of $1.6B by 20231. Now, these two organizations with complementary strengths and areas of focus will comprise one family, with Techstreet joining ISIE, ASME's new for-profit arm. The combined expertise of these two organizations – along with their proprietary technologies and operational knowledge – will create unique value for the global standards community.

"ASME serves as an essential resource for mechanical engineers and other technical professionals throughout the world who develop solutions that benefit humankind," said Tom Costabile, Executive Director / CEO, ASME. "As a longtime partner and distributor of ASME standards, Techstreet represents a strategic investment and a core asset for ISIE, which will serve to create new and innovative products and services for the engineering community. The respective areas of expertise and resources of both organizations make the acquisition truly additive, with ISIE leadership committed to helping Techstreet further its well-established reputation for excellence. We welcome the Techstreet team and celebrate all they bring to ISIE and the ASME family."

"For more than 20 years, Techstreet has built its reputation as a trusted global provider of industry codes and standards, as well as tools for effective standards management, with best-in-class technology and customer service," said Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO, Clarivate. "We are confident that Techstreet will flourish under ISIE's leadership and as part of ASME, which has for more than a century focused on maintaining and advancing the pivotal role of standards in helping the global engineering community develop solutions to real world challenges."

Seite 1 von 3
Clarivate Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clarivate Divests Techstreet, its Standards Management Business, to a new For-Profit Subsidiary of The American Society of Mechanical Engineers Techstreet becomes the first new venture of the International Society of Interdisciplinary Engineering LLC (ISIE), ASME's new for-profit subsidiary LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CCC), a global leader in providing trusted …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
First hospital in unique digital pathology network in UK now live with Sectra's solution
Oncolytics Biotech Announces Abstract Publication and Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2020 ...
Nonwoven Industrial Membrane Market Size Worth $1.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Cornwall flexible energy trials prove success
Flow Diverters Market Size Worth $580.5 Million By 2027 | CAGR 12.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Department Store Retailing Market are projected to reach US$ 12.6 Bn by the end of 2030 - ...
PolyU scholar receives Guanghua Engineering Science and Technology Award
Kaspersky Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Customer-Focused, Holistic Cybersecurity ...
Titel
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
FP Markets recognised as 'Best FX Broker Australia' for 2020
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
CNC Software, Inc. Appoints New European Sales Director
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Clarivate Expands International Real-World Data Offering with Addition of Techtrials Brazilian Dataset
19.10.20
Clarivate Announces Winner of the 2020 Eugene Garfield Award
13.10.20
Clarivate Repeats Nobel Laureate Prediction Success: Five 'Citation Laureates' Awarded 2020 Nobel Honors for Physics, Chemistry and Economics