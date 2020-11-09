 

Discovery Life Sciences Becomes the Global Market Leader in Biospecimens with the Acquisition of Europe-based East West Biopharma

The acquisition creates the largest network of clinical collection sites in Europe, advancing Discovery Life Sciences' position as the global market leader in biospecimen procurement

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), a global leader in biospecimen, genomic sequencing, cell, and immunohistochemistry (IHC) services, announced today the acquisition of East West Biopharma, a leading human biospecimen contract research organization in Europe powered by the largest biocollection network in Ukraine. 

The addition of East West Biopharma builds on Discovery's existing capability and creates Europe's largest network of clinical collection sites that ethically obtain consented biospecimens from patients across multiple therapeutic areas to support the global medical research community.

"This acquisition represents the culmination of a highly productive and mutually successful partnership between our companies," said Glenn Bilawsky, CEO of Discovery Life Sciences.  "East West Biopharma has a long-standing reputation for its commitment to quality, compliance, and operating to the highest regulatory and ethical standards for procuring biospecimens.  It perfectly complements our previous acquisition of Sofia Bio and its extensive network of human biospecimen collection sites in Bulgaria, Romania, and Poland. These two acquisitions combined with our US-based business now position Discovery as both the largest biospecimen service provider in Europe and globally."

"For more than 15 years, we have provided biospecimens and human tissue related solutions to leading biomedical research organizations, including European and US academic institutes, the pharmaceutical industry, large biobanks, and biorepositories," said Tetyana Yurkovska, General Manager of East West Biopharma.  "Becoming a part of Discovery gives us the opportunity to open Ukraine to the global scientific community by providing access to our vast site network, thus fully supporting the Discovery Life Sciences mission of delivering science at researchers' service worldwide."

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the global market leader in biospecimen analysis, procurement, distribution, and scientific services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics industries. HudsonAlpha Discovery is Discovery's globally recognized sequencing and bioinformatics division that leverages the most current genomic research technologies to comprehensively support discovery, translational, and clinical research. Driven by science, the Discovery team engages with customers in an innovative, consultative approach to overcoming obstacles and reaching a faster end result. We are Science at your Service! For more information, visit dls.com.

