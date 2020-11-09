 

Equitable Continues to Expand Innovative Buffered Variable Annuity Offerings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 15:00  |  65   |   |   

Equitable, a leading financial services organization and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), today announced eight new options available for its Structured Capital Strategies PLUS (SCS PLUS) registered index-linked annuity. The new offerings provide clients with additional ways to capture some upside potential even when equity market benchmarks may decline.

These offerings, available to clients beginning November 23, continue to expand upon the SCS PLUS Dual Direction feature launched earlier this year. The new segment options include:

  • Enhanced Upside, which allows clients to capture up to 125% of the positive return of the S&P 500 benchmark index with -10% downside protection
  • Expanded Dual Direction protection options of -15% and -20% buffers, in addition to the original -10% buffer
  • The option to capture upside return or partial downside protection on a 1-year basis for investments in the S&P 500, Russell 2000, MSCI EAFE, Nasdaq-100 and MSCI Emerging Markets indices

Equitable pioneered its Dual Direction feature to allow clients to realize potential upside returns even in down markets. With Dual Direction, if the S&P 500 declines up to or equal to the amount of the buffer (-10%, -15% or -20%) at the end of the investment time frame, clients earn a positive return equal to the percentage of the decline up to or equal to the buffer. If the S&P 500 declines more than the buffer, the client is protected from losses within the buffer.* Positive returns are credited up to the cap.

“Financial professionals and clients are looking to protect against investment losses while managing the ongoing need for investment growth in a potentially volatile market and low interest rate environment,” said Robin M. Raju, Head of Individual Retirement, Equitable. “These latest innovations allow clients to further tailor their portfolios to best help them weather uncertainty and achieve their financial goals.”

Equitable introduced Structured Capital Strategies, the first registered index-linked, or buffered, annuity in 2010. Through Structured Capital Strategies, clients can participate in the performance of one of several mainstream equity market indices up to a cap, with the buffer protecting against the first -10%, -20% or -30% of potential losses. Clients can choose the equity index on which the performance of their investment is based, such as the S&P 500 Price Return Index, Russell 2000 Price Return Index or iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, the duration of the investment and the level of downside protection based on their goals and risk tolerance.

04.11.20
Equitable Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
02.11.20
Equitable Expands Commitment to DonorsChoose Through Matching Gift Program
28.10.20
Equitable Holdings Reinsures Legacy Variable Annuity Block to Venerable, Accelerating Capital Return
21.10.20
Equitable Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Third Quarter 2020 Results