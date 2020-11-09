‘Keep Business and School Going’ with Office Depot’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

“This holiday season, more than ever, our customers are looking for great savings on products that enable them to keep business, school and everyday activities going,” said John Gannfors, executive vice president and chief merchandising and supply chain officer for Office Depot. “With great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, convenient and contactless ways to shop, and a widespread assortment of health and wellness supplies, we’ve got solutions for it all.”

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals with great savings on PCs, monitors, seating, furniture, personal protective equipment (PPE) and more to help small business owners, working professionals and their families keep business and school going.

Leading up to Black Friday, officedepot.com is offering Early Black Friday deals to give customers early access to savings on top products this holiday season.

Additionally, for the third consecutive year, all Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards members will get early access to select Black Friday deals on officedepot.com starting Tuesday, Nov. 24. Click here to view to sign up for free today and to view exclusive Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards weekly deals.

While Office Depot and OfficeMax stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow associates to spend quality time with friends and family, customers can get a head start on Black Friday deals by shopping online at 12:01 a.m. ET Thanksgiving Day. Office Depot and OfficeMax stores will open on Black Friday morning for in-person shopping. Visit officedepot.com/storelocator to find a nearby store and hours of operation.

Black Friday deals available online starting Thanksgiving Day, and in-store on Friday, Nov. 27 include (quantities limited, while supplies last):

HP Slim Desktop Tower with Intel Core i3 and HP 24” FHD Monitor Bundle for $399.99 (reg. price $599.99)*

(reg. price $599.99)* Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6” HD Touchscreen Laptop with Intel Core i7 and Intel Iris Plus Graphics for $549.99; available online only (reg. price $779.99)

(reg. price $779.99) Lenovo Thinkbook 14” FHD Laptop with Intel Core i5, Windows 10 Pro and Microsoft 365 Personal 1 Year Subscription Pre-Installed, Powered for Business, for $599.99 (reg. price $759.99)*

(reg. price $759.99)* Realspace Magellan L Desk & Hutch for $269.98 (reg. bundled price $539.98)

(reg. bundled price $539.98) Realspace Fennington Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair for $99.99 (reg. price $209.99)

for $99.99 (reg. price $209.99) Realspace Bonded Leather High-Back Gaming Chair for $99.99 (reg. price $199.99)

(reg. price $199.99) Brenton Studio Ruzzi Mid-Back Manager’s Chair for $59.99 (reg. price $149.99)

(reg. price $149.99) Brenton Studio X-Cross 48"W Desk and File Set for $99.99 (reg. price $159.99)

(reg. price $159.99) BYD Care Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer, Fragrance-Free, 16 oz Pump Bottle for $4 (reg. price $10.99)

(reg. price $10.99) Cleanitize EPA registered Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes, Pack of 72 Wipes, for $3.99 (reg. price $4.99)

(reg. price $4.99) 100% Back in Rewards on AA/AAA batteries 16-packs and 24-packs (Limit 2)

Cyber Monday deals, available online starting Sunday, Nov. 29 – Monday, Nov. 30: