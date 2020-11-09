 

‘Keep Business and School Going’ with Office Depot’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 15:00  |  51   |   |   

Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals with great savings on PCs, monitors, seating, furniture, personal protective equipment (PPE) and more to help small business owners, working professionals and their families keep business and school going.

“This holiday season, more than ever, our customers are looking for great savings on products that enable them to keep business, school and everyday activities going,” said John Gannfors, executive vice president and chief merchandising and supply chain officer for Office Depot. “With great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, convenient and contactless ways to shop, and a widespread assortment of health and wellness supplies, we’ve got solutions for it all.”

Leading up to Black Friday, officedepot.com is offering Early Black Friday deals to give customers early access to savings on top products this holiday season.

Additionally, for the third consecutive year, all Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards members will get early access to select Black Friday deals on officedepot.com starting Tuesday, Nov. 24. Click here to view to sign up for free today and to view exclusive Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards weekly deals.

While Office Depot and OfficeMax stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow associates to spend quality time with friends and family, customers can get a head start on Black Friday deals by shopping online at 12:01 a.m. ET Thanksgiving Day. Office Depot and OfficeMax stores will open on Black Friday morning for in-person shopping. Visit officedepot.com/storelocator to find a nearby store and hours of operation.

Black Friday deals available online starting Thanksgiving Day, and in-store on Friday, Nov. 27 include (quantities limited, while supplies last):

  • HP Slim Desktop Tower with Intel Core i3 and HP 24” FHD Monitor Bundle for $399.99 (reg. price $599.99)*
  • Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6” HD Touchscreen Laptop with Intel Core i7 and Intel Iris Plus Graphics for $549.99; available online only (reg. price $779.99)
  • Lenovo Thinkbook 14” FHD Laptop with Intel Core i5, Windows 10 Pro and Microsoft 365 Personal 1 Year Subscription Pre-Installed, Powered for Business, for $599.99 (reg. price $759.99)*
  • Realspace Magellan L Desk & Hutch for $269.98 (reg. bundled price $539.98)
  • Realspace Fennington Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair for $99.99 (reg. price $209.99)
  • Realspace Bonded Leather High-Back Gaming Chair for $99.99 (reg. price $199.99)
  • Brenton Studio Ruzzi Mid-Back Manager’s Chair for $59.99 (reg. price $149.99)
  • Brenton Studio X-Cross 48"W Desk and File Set for $99.99 (reg. price $159.99)
  • BYD Care Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer, Fragrance-Free, 16 oz Pump Bottle for $4 (reg. price $10.99)
  • Cleanitize EPA registered Cleaning and Disinfecting Wipes, Pack of 72 Wipes, for $3.99 (reg. price $4.99)
  • 100% Back in Rewards on AA/AAA batteries 16-packs and 24-packs (Limit 2)

Cyber Monday deals, available online starting Sunday, Nov. 29 – Monday, Nov. 30:

Seite 1 von 3
The ODP Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

‘Keep Business and School Going’ with Office Depot’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, today announced Black Friday …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
The ODP Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
27.10.20
Office Depot’s Charitable Programs Provide Over $3.5 Million in Educational Supplies to Students, Teachers and Title I Schools
22.10.20
The ODP Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Thursday, November 5, 2020