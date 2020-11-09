 

Retail Industry Veteran Jim Gillis Joins Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. Board of Directors to Build Market Presence

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMNF) today announced Jim Gillis is joining the company’s board of directors effective immediately. Gillis is a President and CEO of Gillis & Associates, a corporate and equity fund advisory firm in the consumer packaged goods industry, and brings more than 40 years of experience to the board.

“We are thrilled to welcome an executive with Jim’s expertise and business network to our board. He will not only provide a vision for the direction of Armanino Foods, his connections will help make that vision a reality and help us dramatically broaden our horizons,” said Tim Anderson, President and CEO of Armanino Foods.

Gillis, who sits on several corporate boards, was previously Managing Partner of Burke • Gillis • Juliano Group (BGJ), a leading management consulting firm focused on delivering solutions to the retail value chain. He retired as President and CEO of Source Interlink Companies, a premier marketing, merchandising and fulfillment company of entertainment products, after increasing revenues from $38 million to $2.5 billion. Gillis was also President, CEO and Owner of Brand Manufacturing Corporation, a leading designer and manufacturer of retail display systems, and Managing Partner of Aders, Wilcox, Gillis Group, a global developer of trade relationships serving major brand marketers and retailers worldwide.

“Armanino Foods has an amazing variety of high-quality products, a strong leadership team, a great workforce and excellent production facilities. I look forward to working with Tim and the rest of the board to help the company realize its full potential,” said Gillis.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is an international food company that manufactures and markets frozen Italian specialty food items such as pestos, sauces and filled pastas to the foodservice, retail, and industrial markets. In addition to a classic Basil Pesto Armanino offers other flavors such as Cilantro, Dried Tomato & Garlic, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Southwest Chipotle, Artichoke, Roasted Garlic, Light Basil Pesto, Chimichurri, Harissa, Bolognese, Alfredo sauce, Creamy Garlic, and Romesco. Armanino’s organic line includes classic Basil Pesto. Armanino Foods also offers cheese shakers, frozen pastas, and meatballs.



