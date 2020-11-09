 

T‑Mobile Expands Home Internet to More Than 130 Additional Cities & Towns

There’s more where that came from! Last month, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) massively expanded the company’s home broadband pilot to more than 20 million households. And today, T-Mobile is expanding Home Internet to more than 130 additional cities and towns across Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The coronavirus pandemic has underscored the importance of broadband connectivity, and how sorry the state of home broadband is for many in America — especially those in rural communities that have been undervalued and underserved by traditional cable providers and ISPs for years. In response, the Un-carrier has been expanding its Home Internet pilot dramatically this year while preparing to launch commercial 5G Home Internet service next year.

“Home broadband has been broken for far too long, especially for those in rural areas, and it’s time that cable and telco ISPs have some competition,” said Dow Draper, T-Mobile EVP, Emerging Products. “We’ve already brought T-Mobile Home Internet access to millions of customers who have been underserved by the competition. But we’re just getting started. As we’ve seen in our first few months together with Sprint, our combined network will continue to unlock benefits for our customers, laying the groundwork to bring 5G to Home Internet soon.”

T-Mobile Home Internet is just $50/month all-in and features many of the same benefits that have made T-Mobile the fastest growing wireless provider for the past seven years:

  • Self-installation. That means there’s no need for installers to come to your home.
  • Taxes and fees included.
  • No annual service contracts.
  • No maddening “introductory” price offers. What you pay at sign-up is what you’ll pay as long as you have service.
  • No hardware rental, sign-up fee or installation costs (because set-up is so easy!).
  • No data caps.
  • Customer support from the team that consistently ranks #1 in customer service satisfaction year after year.

Now that customers have had access to T-Mobile Home Internet since 2019, the reviews are in … and the feedback speaks for itself. Customers give T-Mobile Home Internet an average Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 42, compared to -75 (that’s a negative 75!) for their previous provider. Seventy-three percent report saving money with T-Mobile Home Internet, with 50% saving more than $30 per month (that’s $360 annually!).

