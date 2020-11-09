Monaker Group Completes Direct Integration with HomeToGo, Worlds Largest Vacation Rental Search Engine

Individual travelers using HomeToGo’s powerful search engines now have seamless access through the MBE connection to all of Monaker’s instantly bookable ALR (commonly referred to as vacation rental) properties located in prime locations around the world.

WESTON, FL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) , a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, and HomeToGo (‘HTG’), the world’s largest vacation rental search engine, have completed a direct integration to search and book Monaker available Alternative Lodging Rental (ALR) properties.

As a globally trusted and recognized brand, travelers use HomeToGo to quickly search for and compare more than 18 million offers from more than 2,000 vacation home websites around the world. HomeToGo operates 43 websites in 23 countries and regions across Europe, America and Asia-Pacific. Historically, pre-pandemic, millions of loyal users searched for vacation rentals from condos and villas to castles and even treehouses. HomeToGo also owns and distributes properties through its popular travel brands including Tripping.com, CASAMUNDO, Wimdu, and EuroRelais.

The relationship between Monaker and HomeToGo began last year with testing property displays on the HomeToGo platform. Both Monaker and HomeToGo determined that a direct integration would provide a seamless and more accurate availability of the Monaker properties, with advantages for travelers and property owners.

“Increasingly, vacationers and travel operators are looking for instantly confirmed inventory bookings,” commented Patrick Andrae, CEO and co-founder of HomeToGo. “This deeper relationship with Monaker addresses this need by giving access to a wide array of instantly bookable vacation rental inventory. Now travelers who discover one of Monaker’s great property offers can simply click on a link to complete their desired booking seamlessly on HomeToGo’s platform.”

According to Monaker CEO, Bill Kerby: “When travel returns to its growth trajectory post-coronavirus, many believe consumers will be looking for more control over their accommodations in a way that only vacation and ALR rentals can provide. The typical hotel economic model is based on attracting a large number of guests into a dense location. However, HomeToGo and Monaker offer consumers more control over who they travel with and more control over their personal space.”