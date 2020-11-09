 

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Presents Preclinical Data at SITC 2020 Demonstrating Significant Improvement in Tumor Growth Inhibition and Overall Survival Through a Combination of E7777 (Denileukin Diftitox) and an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced a preclinical data presentation for E7777 (denileukin diftitox), its engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein, at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, being held virtually.

Dr. Anil Namboodiripad, Senior Vice President and Head of Dr. Reddy’s Proprietary Products Division stated, “We are encouraged that in addition to the clinically demonstrated safety and activity of denileukin diftitox in patients with cutaneous T cell lymphoma, these new syngeneic mouse model studies show that E7777 also shows promising activity as a potential immunotherapy agent for treatment of solid tumors. Combination of E7777 with an anti-PD-1 agent provided clear benefit both in terms of tumor growth control, and a highly significant improvement in overall survival. We look forward to conducting clinical trials to further explore this combination.”

Key findings from the presentation are included below.

Title: E7777 (Denileukin Diftitox) Enhances Anti-Tumor Activity and Significantly Extends Survival Benefit of Anti-PD-1 in Syngeneic Solid Tumor Models

  • E7777 administered as monotherapy inhibited tumor growth with activity comparable to anti-PD-1 monotherapy in syngeneic murine tumor models
  • Combination of E7777 and anti-PD-1 inhibited tumor growth substantially better than monotherapy treatments
  • Administration of E7777 and anti-PD-1 for a limited treatment period led to highly significant improvements in long-term survival
  • Combination of E7777 and anti-PD-1 was administration schedule independent

Click here for link to the poster presented at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates, interest rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events, (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including related integration issues, and (vi) the susceptibility of our industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers’, products and services to economic downturns as a result of natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics or other widespread illness, including coronavirus (or COVID-19), and (vii) other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed under the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2020. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.”

