Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Presents Preclinical Data at SITC 2020 Demonstrating Significant Improvement in Tumor Growth Inhibition and Overall Survival Through a Combination of E7777 (Denileukin Diftitox) and an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor

Dr. Anil Namboodiripad, Senior Vice President and Head of Dr. Reddy’s Proprietary Products Division stated, “We are encouraged that in addition to the clinically demonstrated safety and activity of denileukin diftitox in patients with cutaneous T cell lymphoma, these new syngeneic mouse model studies show that E7777 also shows promising activity as a potential immunotherapy agent for treatment of solid tumors. Combination of E7777 with an anti-PD-1 agent provided clear benefit both in terms of tumor growth control, and a highly significant improvement in overall survival. We look forward to conducting clinical trials to further explore this combination.”

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced a preclinical data presentation for E7777 (denileukin diftitox), its engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein, at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35 th Anniversary Annual Meeting, being held virtually.

Key findings from the presentation are included below.

Title: E7777 (Denileukin Diftitox) Enhances Anti-Tumor Activity and Significantly Extends Survival Benefit of Anti-PD-1 in Syngeneic Solid Tumor Models

E7777 administered as monotherapy inhibited tumor growth with activity comparable to anti-PD-1 monotherapy in syngeneic murine tumor models

Combination of E7777 and anti-PD-1 inhibited tumor growth substantially better than monotherapy treatments

Administration of E7777 and anti-PD-1 for a limited treatment period led to highly significant improvements in long-term survival

Combination of E7777 and anti-PD-1 was administration schedule independent

Click here for link to the poster presented at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

