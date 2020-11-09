 

Entravision Announces the Appointment of Juan Saldívar as Chief Digital, Strategy and Accountability Officer

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced the appointment of Juan Saldívar as its new Chief Digital, Strategy and Accountability Officer. In his new role, Mr. Saldívar will be responsible for overseeing Entravision’s digital business units, corporate strategy and business development and overall business unit reporting and accountability.

Juan Saldívar, Chief Digital, Strategy and Accountability Officer (Source: Entravision Communications Corporation)

A current consultant to Entravision, and a member of its Board of Directors since May of 2014, Mr. Saldívar has been an integral part of the company’s efforts to expand its portfolio of exceptional digital assets with creative and programmatic capabilities that meet its global clients’ needs. Notably, Mr. Saldívar played a prominent role in the company’s recent majority investment in Cisneros Interactive, a transaction that has positioned Entravision to become one of the largest premier digital advertising companies serving the U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets in over 21 countries.

“We are very excited to welcome Juan to our executive team and to gain access to his expertise on a full-time basis,” said Walter F. Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Entravision. “As we continue to enhance and grow our digital business, transformation strategy and digital identity, Juan’s appointment will be instrumental. As Juan has consulted with Entravision for a number of years, I fully expect a seamless transition into his new role.”

“Following several years on Entravision’s Board of Directors, I am honored to now have the opportunity to join the executive management team,” said Juan Saldívar. “I am looking forward to leveraging my skillset and that of my fellow Entravision colleagues to continue the expansion of Entravision’s business, culture and growth within a digitally connected world.”

Mr. Saldívar is the founder and CEO of SWS Consulting, a leading advisory firm that counsels clients in the marketing, media, entertainment, talent and technology industries. He has over 25 years of experience in the media, marketing, technology, venture capital and e-commerce industries in Mexico, the U.S. and Germany, and has founded or participated in developing several leading ventures, such as Submarino.com and Ingredienta.com in Mexico and Rise Capital, a leading emerging markets venture fund based out of San Francisco, CA.

05.11.20
Entravision Communications Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
22.10.20
Entravision Communications Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
19.10.20
Entravision’s Shoboy Show Now Syndicated in Albuquerque, New Mexico
15.10.20
Entravision Communications Corporation Acquires a Majority Stake in Cisneros Interactive, a Leading Digital Advertising Company Serving U.S. and Latin American Markets