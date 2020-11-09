 

ManifestSeven Receives $4.0 Million USD in Note and Warrant Proceeds

ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE:MSVN) (formerly P&P Ventures Inc.) ("M7" or the "Company") announced today that it has received $2.31 million USD ($3.0 million CAD) from a noteholder in fulfillment of a subscription to the Company's 17.5% Subordinated Secured Convertible Notes (the "17.5% Notes"), which was previously disclosed in the Company's listing statement. The noteholder also exercised $1.69 million USD ($2.2 million CAD) of common stock purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). Additionally, the Company announced today the conversion (the "Note Conversion") of approximately $1.3 million USD ($1.7 million CAD) of its 15% Subordinated Secured Convertible Notes (the "15% Notes").

"The exercise of these warrants and the conversion of the notes is a compelling indication of the underlying strength these investors see in our shares," said M7 Chief Executive Officer Sturges Karban. "The trust these investors have in our company to perform is clearly demonstrated by their willingness to exercise warrants at a substantial premium to our market price and convert secured debt into equity."

The Company issued 1,448,571 Class A subordinate voting shares ("Shares"), at a deemed price of $1.17 USD ($1.54 CAD) per Share, in connection with the exercise of the Warrants. The Warrant exercise price was fixed under the terms of the Warrants and represents a premium of 390% to M7's November 6, 2020 closing price of $0.30 USD ($0.395 CAD) per Share.

The Note Conversion resulted in the Company's issuance of 4,677,280 Shares to the noteholders, at a deemed price of $0.28 USD ($0.37 CAD) per Share, with such price calculated under the terms of the 15% Notes.

The recent funding and debt conversion allowed the Company to waive the requirement that the holder of 15,000,003 Warrants, priced at $0.39 USD ($0.515 CAD) per Warrant (the "P&P Warrants") exercise those Warrants by October 25, 2020. The P&P Warrants, which were previously disclosed in the Company's listing statement, shall expire pursuant to their terms on September 25, 2021.

The Warrants, 17.5% Notes, and 15% Notes were issued by MJIC, Inc. ("MJIC") and assumed by the Company upon closing of the September 25, 2020 reverse takeover transaction of MJIC by the Company. For further information on the Warrants, P&P Warrants, 17.5% Notes, and 15% Notes, please see the Company's profile on SEDAR and the CSE website.

