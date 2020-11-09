 

Flux Power Announces First Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results and Company Update Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 4 30 PM Eastern Time

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (“Flux Power”) (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion industrial batteries for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that its financial results for First Quarter FY 2021 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Flux Power will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide a company update.

Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (833) 428-8374 or (270) 240-0543 for international callers. The conference ID is 7063928. A recording of the conference call will be uploaded to the Flux Power website once it is available.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (www.fluxpower.com)

Flux Power designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks and other industrial equipment including airport ground support equipment (GSE), energy storage for solar applications, and industrial robotic applications. Flux Power’s LiFT Packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS), provide customers with a better performing, more environmentally friendly, and lower total cost alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

