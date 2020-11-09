Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing November 9, 2020

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as joint book-running managers of the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 16, 2020.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: OACB.U) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing November 9, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 25,000,000 units, completed on September 21, 2020, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “OACB.U,” and the separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the NYSE under the symbols “OACB” and “OACB WS,” respectively. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II’s acquisition and value creation strategy is to identify, partner with and help grow a business in the industrial or consumer sector, amongst others. The Company’s sponsor is an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”), a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with approximately $140 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. Oaktree emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 19 cities worldwide. Given Oaktree’s global reach and experience, the Company believes its team has the required investment, operational, diligence and capital raising expertise to effect a business combination with an attractive target and to position it for long-term success in the public markets. For more information about Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II, please visit www.oaktreeacquisitioncorp.com.

