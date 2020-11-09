Letter To Shareholders from Chairman Ilya Shpurov

Upon completion of our previously-announced audit process, Rafarma will file a Form 10 to become a fully-reporting company, with plans thereafter to uplist the company to a major exchange. Rafarma looks forward to meeting with interested institutional investors and brokerage firms as appropriate.

I am also pleased to announce that the company has recently executed a cancellation of common stock certificates totaling 5.4 million shares. These shares are being cancelled due to resolution of an error at the time of the issuance. This will reduce the issued and outstanding by 5,400,000 shares.”

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

RAFARMA

(307) 429-2029