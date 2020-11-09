 

Letter To Shareholders from Chairman Ilya Shpurov

Nicosia, Cyprus , Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 9, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) shares the following letter to shareholders from Chairman Ilya Shpurov:

“It is my pleasure to provide the following update on Rafarma’s exciting future that should greatly add to shareholder value.

Upon completion of our previously-announced audit process, Rafarma will file a Form 10 to become a fully-reporting company, with plans thereafter to uplist the company to a major exchange. Rafarma looks forward to meeting with interested institutional investors and brokerage firms as appropriate.

I am also pleased to announce that the company has recently executed a cancellation of common stock certificates totaling 5.4 million shares. These shares are being cancelled due to resolution of an error at the time of the issuance. This will reduce the issued and outstanding by 5,400,000 shares.”

