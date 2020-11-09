 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus Contracts with Amagi to Power Upcoming Linear Channels on Growing List of Streaming Platforms

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 15:15  |  58   |   |   

Crackle Plus Will Utilize Amagi’s Cloud Playout SaaS Platform to Help Create and Distribute Linear Versions of Crackle, Popcornflix and Other Channels on Growing List of FAST Platforms

COS COB, Conn., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (“AVOD”) networks, announced today the collaboration between Crackle Plus and Amagi to power the linear channel experience for Crackle, Popcornflix and other channels on a growing list of FAST (“Free Ad-Supported TV”) platforms. At launch, Crackle and Popcornflix linear channels will be available on platforms like Plex and VIZIO Watch Free, with additional platforms and channels expected to be announced soon.

Viewers of these linear channels will have access to a curated selection of Crackle and Popcornflix’s extensive library of studio film titles and classic TV series as well as a growing list of original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences such as Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Corporate Animals, Blue Iguana, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

Amagi, a global SaaS leader in broadcast and streaming TV enables live linear channel creation, distribution and monetization for leading TV networks and content brands. Amagi works with large broadcast networks such as A+E Networks UK, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, NBCUniversal, and Warner Media among hundreds of others to create linear channels. In the last 12 months, Amagi has added 150+ streaming channels to its platform for content owners like Cinedigm, Tastemade, PeopleTV, Insight TV, Tennis Channel, Yahoo!Finance, beIN Sports, SportsGrid, and VENN among others. These channels are distributed on leading FAST platforms such as The Roku Channel, SamsungTV Plus, VIZIO, Xumo, PlutoTV, Plex, Redbox, Sling, and YouTube TV as well as broadcast TV providers such as Comcast, Dish Networks, AT&T U-Verse, and Spectrum.

