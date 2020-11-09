Loop Insights to Implement First Ever Fully Integrated "Venue Bubble" ( End-To-End Testing, Contact Tracing, and Alert Notifications) at NCAA College Basketball Tournament in Fort Myers, Florida

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the implementation its "Venue Bubble," a fully integrated contact tracing to rapid testing solution, in a live venue environment at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida hosting 14 NCAA college basketball teams.



LOOP DELIVERS FIRST EVER END TO END SOLUTION FROM CONTACT TRACING TO RAPID TESTING IN A LIVE VENUE ENVIRONMENT - A MAJOR MILESTONE FOR LOOP AND GLOBAL HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY IN NEED OF A SOLUTION



This implementation represents the first ever end-to-end COVID-19 venue solution in a live environment and a significant milestone for Loop Insights, given the global demand for venue solutions from enterprise-level organizations worldwide.



On October 29th, Loop Insights and Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosted a webinar to showcase the Company's Venue Tracing Solution to a global audience of hospitality businesses that resulted in 1,000 attendees from industries including but not limited to:



Hotels

Airlines

Venue Owners

Sports & Entertainment Owners



The Company has been engaged in several discussions with global hospitality companies in search of a solution to enable the safe resumption of their operations and ensure their long term viability and sustainability.



Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, "Today's announcement establishes Loop as a global force in COVID-19 venue solutions. Loop progresses beyond just contact tracing and delivers a full working "Venue Bubble" solution that incorporates every element of safety and commerce that venues worldwide need to open for business. Given the responses we had from our AWS webinar and the resulting conversations we are having with global hospitality companies, we are optimistic that delivering this working solution in a live environment will lead to significant business. This is a big day for Loop and its shareholders.”